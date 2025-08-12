Royals vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 12

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

The MLB's Tuesday slate includes the Kansas City Royals taking on the Washington Nationals.

Royals vs Nationals Game Info

Kansas City Royals (59-60) vs. Washington Nationals (47-71)

Date: Tuesday, August 12, 2025

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: FDSKC and MASN2

Royals vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: KC: (-178) | WSH: (+150)

KC: (-178) | WSH: (+150) Spread: KC: -1.5 (+114) | WSH: +1.5 (-137)

KC: -1.5 (+114) | WSH: +1.5 (-137) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-128) | Under: (+104)

Royals vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Michael Wacha (Royals) - 6-9, 3.36 ERA vs Mitchell Parker (Nationals) - 7-12, 5.50 ERA

The Royals will look to Michael Wacha (6-9) against the Nationals and Mitchell Parker (7-12). Wacha and his team have a record of 11-12-0 against the spread when he starts. When Wacha starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 3-5. When Parker starts, the Nationals are 10-10-0 against the spread. The Nationals have been the moneyline underdog in 17 of Parker's starts this season, and they went 9-8 in those games.

Royals vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Royals win (59.2%)

Royals vs Nationals Moneyline

The Royals vs Nationals moneyline has Kansas City as a -178 favorite, while Washington is a +150 underdog on the road.

Royals vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are +1.5 on the run line against the Royals. The Nationals are -137 to cover, and the Royals are +114.

Royals vs Nationals Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Royals-Nationals on Aug. 12, with the over being -128 and the under +104.

Royals vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Royals have been victorious in 25, or 55.6%, of the 45 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Kansas City has not lost in eight games this year when favored by -178 or better on the moneyline.

The Royals and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 50 of their 117 opportunities.

The Royals have an against the spread mark of 60-57-0 in 117 games with a line this season.

The Nationals have won 41 of the 93 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (44.1%).

Washington is 13-17 (winning 43.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +150 or longer.

In the 112 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Nationals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 62 times (62-47-3).

The Nationals have a 56-56-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50% of the time).

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in slugging percentage (.492) and total hits (132) this season. He's batting .285 with an on-base percentage of .341.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 23rd, his on-base percentage ranks 57th, and he is 23rd in slugging.

Maikel Garcia leads the Royals with an OPS of .837. He has a slash line of .303/.363/.474 this season.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him seventh, his on-base percentage 24th, and his slugging percentage 37th.

Garcia has picked up a hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .368 with two doubles, four walks and an RBI.

Vinnie Pasquantino is batting .256 with a .432 slugging percentage and 71 RBI this year.

Salvador Perez is batting .248 with a .294 OBP and 68 RBI for Kansas City this season.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has 114 hits with a .359 on-base percentage and a .487 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Nationals. He's batting .260.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average is 72nd, his on-base percentage is 29th, and he is 30th in slugging.

Wood brings a four-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .318 with four doubles, a home run, a walk and six RBIs.

C.J. Abrams is hitting .265 with 25 doubles, four triples, 15 home runs and 29 walks. He's slugging .451 with an on-base percentage of .329.

He is currently 63rd in batting average, 75th in on-base percentage and 61st in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Luis Garcia is hitting .261 with 22 doubles, nine home runs and 21 walks.

Josh Bell has 12 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 46 walks while batting .235.

Royals vs Nationals Head to Head

8/11/2025: 7-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

7-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/26/2024: 7-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

7-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 9/25/2024: 3-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/28/2023: 3-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

3-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/27/2023: 4-2 WSH (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-2 WSH (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/26/2023: 12-10 WSH (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

