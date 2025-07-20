Royals vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 20
Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.
On Sunday in MLB, the Kansas City Royals are up against the Miami Marlins.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Royals vs Marlins Game Info
- Kansas City Royals (47-52) vs. Miami Marlins (46-51)
- Date: Sunday, July 20, 2025
- Time: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida
- Coverage: FDSFL and FDSKC
Royals vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: KC: (-138) | MIA: (+118)
- Spread: KC: -1.5 (+125) | MIA: +1.5 (-150)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Royals vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Kris Bubic (Royals) - 7-6, 2.48 ERA vs Janson Junk (Marlins) - 4-1, 2.68 ERA
The Royals will give the nod to Kris Bubic (7-6, 2.48 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Marlins will turn to Janson Junk (4-1, 2.68 ERA). Bubic's team is 9-8-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Bubic's team is 5-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Marlins covered each of Junk's four starts with a set spread. The Marlins are 3-1 in Junk's four starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.
Royals vs Marlins Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Royals win (50.8%)
Royals vs Marlins Moneyline
- Miami is a +118 underdog on the moneyline, while Kansas City is a -138 favorite on the road.
Royals vs Marlins Spread
- The Royals are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Marlins. The Royals are +125 to cover, and the Marlins are -150.
Royals vs Marlins Over/Under
- An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Royals-Marlins on July 20, with the over being -110 and the under -110.
Royals vs Marlins Betting Trends
- The Royals have been victorious in 18, or 48.6%, of the 37 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- Kansas City has a record of 11-9 when favored by -138 or more this year.
- The Royals and their opponents have hit the over in 37 of their 97 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.
- In 97 games with a line this season, the Royals have a mark of 48-49-0 against the spread.
- The Marlins have compiled a 39-44 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 47% of those games).
- When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +118 or longer, Miami has a 27-35 record (winning 43.5% of its games).
- The Marlins have combined with opponents to go over the total 44 times this season for a 44-49-0 record against the over/under.
- The Marlins have covered 60.2% of their games this season, going 56-37-0 ATS.
Royals Player Leaders
- Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with 113 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .495. He's batting .290 with an on-base percentage of .340.
- Among all qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 17th in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging.
- Maikel Garcia leads Kansas City with an OBP of .351 this season while batting .295 with 31 walks and 41 runs scored. He's slugging .448.
- Among all qualifying batters, he ranks 12th in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage and 62nd in slugging percentage.
- Vinnie Pasquantino is batting .267 with a .429 slugging percentage and 56 RBI this year.
- Salvador Perez has 14 home runs, 55 RBI and a batting average of .248 this season.
- Perez has safely hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .313 with a double, a home run, two walks and an RBI.
Marlins Player Leaders
- Kyle Stowers has accumulated a team-high OBP (.376), and leads the Marlins in hits (93). He's batting .299 and slugging.
- Including all qualifying players in the majors, he is ninth in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage and sixth in slugging percentage.
- Stowers enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .647 with a double, five home runs, four walks and 11 RBIs.
- Otto Lopez has 11 doubles, 11 home runs and 29 walks while hitting .249. He's slugging .393 with an on-base percentage of .318.
- He is 105th in batting average, 103rd in on-base percentage and 109th in slugging percentage in the majors.
- Xavier Edwards has accumulated a slugging percentage of .355, a team-best for the Marlins.
- Agustin Ramirez is batting .241 with 20 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 19 walks.
Royals vs Marlins Head to Head
- 7/19/2025: 3-1 MIA (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 7/18/2025: 8-7 MIA (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 6/26/2024: 5-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)
- 6/25/2024: 2-1 MIA (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)
- 6/24/2024: 4-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)
- 6/7/2023: 6-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)
- 6/6/2023: 6-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)
- 6/5/2023: 9-6 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
