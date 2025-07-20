Royals vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 20

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

On Sunday in MLB, the Kansas City Royals are up against the Miami Marlins.

Royals vs Marlins Game Info

Kansas City Royals (47-52) vs. Miami Marlins (46-51)

Date: Sunday, July 20, 2025

Sunday, July 20, 2025 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: FDSFL and FDSKC

Royals vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: KC: (-138) | MIA: (+118)

KC: (-138) | MIA: (+118) Spread: KC: -1.5 (+125) | MIA: +1.5 (-150)

KC: -1.5 (+125) | MIA: +1.5 (-150) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Royals vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kris Bubic (Royals) - 7-6, 2.48 ERA vs Janson Junk (Marlins) - 4-1, 2.68 ERA

The Royals will give the nod to Kris Bubic (7-6, 2.48 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Marlins will turn to Janson Junk (4-1, 2.68 ERA). Bubic's team is 9-8-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Bubic's team is 5-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Marlins covered each of Junk's four starts with a set spread. The Marlins are 3-1 in Junk's four starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Royals vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Royals win (50.8%)

Royals vs Marlins Moneyline

Miami is a +118 underdog on the moneyline, while Kansas City is a -138 favorite on the road.

Royals vs Marlins Spread

The Royals are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Marlins. The Royals are +125 to cover, and the Marlins are -150.

Royals vs Marlins Over/Under

An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Royals-Marlins on July 20, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Royals vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Royals have been victorious in 18, or 48.6%, of the 37 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Kansas City has a record of 11-9 when favored by -138 or more this year.

The Royals and their opponents have hit the over in 37 of their 97 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 97 games with a line this season, the Royals have a mark of 48-49-0 against the spread.

The Marlins have compiled a 39-44 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 47% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +118 or longer, Miami has a 27-35 record (winning 43.5% of its games).

The Marlins have combined with opponents to go over the total 44 times this season for a 44-49-0 record against the over/under.

The Marlins have covered 60.2% of their games this season, going 56-37-0 ATS.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with 113 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .495. He's batting .290 with an on-base percentage of .340.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 17th in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging.

Maikel Garcia leads Kansas City with an OBP of .351 this season while batting .295 with 31 walks and 41 runs scored. He's slugging .448.

Among all qualifying batters, he ranks 12th in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage and 62nd in slugging percentage.

Vinnie Pasquantino is batting .267 with a .429 slugging percentage and 56 RBI this year.

Salvador Perez has 14 home runs, 55 RBI and a batting average of .248 this season.

Perez has safely hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .313 with a double, a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Marlins Player Leaders

Kyle Stowers has accumulated a team-high OBP (.376), and leads the Marlins in hits (93). He's batting .299 and slugging.

Including all qualifying players in the majors, he is ninth in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage and sixth in slugging percentage.

Stowers enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .647 with a double, five home runs, four walks and 11 RBIs.

Otto Lopez has 11 doubles, 11 home runs and 29 walks while hitting .249. He's slugging .393 with an on-base percentage of .318.

He is 105th in batting average, 103rd in on-base percentage and 109th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Xavier Edwards has accumulated a slugging percentage of .355, a team-best for the Marlins.

Agustin Ramirez is batting .241 with 20 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 19 walks.

Royals vs Marlins Head to Head

7/19/2025: 3-1 MIA (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

3-1 MIA (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/18/2025: 8-7 MIA (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-7 MIA (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/26/2024: 5-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

5-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 6/25/2024: 2-1 MIA (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

2-1 MIA (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 6/24/2024: 4-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

4-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 6/7/2023: 6-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

6-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 6/6/2023: 6-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

6-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 6/5/2023: 9-6 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

