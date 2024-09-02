Royals vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 2

Odds updated as of 4:11 p.m.

The Kansas City Royals will face the Cleveland Guardians in MLB action on Monday.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Royals vs Guardians Game Info

Kansas City Royals (75-63) vs. Cleveland Guardians (78-59)

Date: Monday, September 2, 2024

Monday, September 2, 2024 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: BSKC

Royals vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: KC: (-116) | CLE: (-102)

KC: (-116) | CLE: (-102) Spread: KC: +1.5 (-196) | CLE: -1.5 (+162)

KC: +1.5 (-196) | CLE: -1.5 (+162) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Royals vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Michael Wacha (Royals) - 11-6, 3.50 ERA vs Gavin Williams (Guardians) - 2-7, 4.99 ERA

The probable pitchers are Michael Wacha (11-6) for the Royals and Gavin Williams (2-7) for the Guardians. Wacha and his team are 12-12-0 ATS this season when he starts. Wacha's team has been victorious in 80% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 8-2. The Guardians have a 2-8-0 ATS record in Williams' 10 starts that had a set spread. The Guardians were the underdog on the moneyline for two Williams starts this season -- they lost both.

Royals vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Royals win (56.6%)

Royals vs Guardians Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Royals vs. Guardians reveal Kansas City as the favorite (-116) and Cleveland as the underdog (-102) on the road.

Royals vs Guardians Spread

The Guardians are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Royals. The Guardians are +162 to cover, while the Royals are -196 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Royals vs Guardians Over/Under

An over/under of 8 has been set for Royals-Guardians on September 2, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Bet on Kansas City Royals vs. Cleveland Guardians on FanDuel today!

Royals vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Royals have been chosen as favorites in 63 games this year and have walked away with the win 40 times (63.5%) in those games.

This season Kansas City has come away with a win 37 times in 58 chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Royals have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 66 of 135 chances this season.

The Royals have an against the spread mark of 74-61-0 in 135 games with a line this season.

The Guardians have a 22-28 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 44% of those games).

Cleveland is 16-24 (winning 40% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

In the 135 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Guardians, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 66 times (66-62-7).

The Guardians have a 70-65-0 record ATS this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has 187 hits and an OBP of .392 to go with a slugging percentage of .615. All three of those stats lead Kansas City hitters this season. He has a .340 batting average, as well.

Among qualifying hitters, he is first in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is third in slugging.

Witt hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .190 with three home runs, a walk and three RBI.

Salvador Perez is batting .275 with 26 doubles, 25 home runs and 39 walks. He's slugging .477 with an on-base percentage of .336.

His batting average ranks 33rd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 44th, and his slugging percentage 24th.

Maikel Garcia has 123 hits this season and has a slash line of .238/.285/.342.

MJ Melendez is batting .217 with a .279 OBP and 43 RBI for Kansas City this season.

Melendez heads into this game on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .231 with a double and four walks.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has racked up 145 hits with a .531 slugging percentage, both team-best marks for the Guardians. He's batting .275 and with an on-base percentage of .332.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 33rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 51st and he is 11th in slugging.

Josh Naylor is hitting .243 with 22 doubles, 28 home runs and 52 walks. He's slugging .465 with an on-base percentage of .325.

He ranks 88th in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage and 32nd in slugging percentage in MLB.

Steven Kwan has put up a team-best .364 on-base percentage.

Andres Gimenez is hitting .251 with 18 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 24 walks.

Royals vs Guardians Head to Head

8/28/2024: 7-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

7-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 8/27/2024: 6-1 KC (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-1 KC (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/26/2024: 9-4 KC (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

9-4 KC (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/26/2024: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/30/2024: 6-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/29/2024: 7-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/28/2024: 10-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

10-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/27/2024: 2-1 KC (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

2-1 KC (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/6/2024: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

4-3 KC (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/4/2024: 8-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.