Royals vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 26

Odds updated as of 5:11 p.m.

MLB action on Saturday includes the Kansas City Royals playing the Cleveland Guardians.

Royals vs Guardians Game Info

Kansas City Royals (50-53) vs. Cleveland Guardians (51-51)

Date: Saturday, July 26, 2025

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Coverage: FOX

Royals vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: KC: (-116) | CLE: (-102)

KC: (-116) | CLE: (-102) Spread: KC: +1.5 (-205) | CLE: -1.5 (+168)

KC: +1.5 (-205) | CLE: -1.5 (+168) Total: 8 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Royals vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kris Bubic (Royals) - 8-6, 2.38 ERA vs Tanner Bibee (Guardians) - 6-9, 4.19 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Royals will send Kris Bubic (8-6) to the mound, while Tanner Bibee (6-9) will take the ball for the Guardians. Bubic and his team have a record of 10-8-0 against the spread when he starts. Bubic's team has won 75% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (6-2). The Guardians have an 11-8-0 record against the spread in Bibee's starts. The Guardians are 3-6 in Bibee's nine starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Royals vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Royals win (62%)

Royals vs Guardians Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Royals-Guardians, Kansas City is the favorite at -116, and Cleveland is -102 playing on the road.

Royals vs Guardians Spread

The Guardians are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Royals. The Guardians are +168 to cover, while the Royals are -205 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Royals vs Guardians Over/Under

An over/under of 8 has been set for Royals-Guardians on July 26, with the over being -122 and the under -100.

Royals vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Royals have been victorious in 19, or 50%, of the 38 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Kansas City has a record of 18-19 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -116 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Royals have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 40 of 101 chances this season.

The Royals are 51-50-0 against the spread in their 101 games that had a posted line this season.

The Guardians have put together a 24-35 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 40.7% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer, Cleveland has a 19-30 record (winning only 38.8% of its games).

The Guardians have played in 100 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 45 times (45-52-3).

The Guardians have put together a 52-48-0 record against the spread this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in slugging percentage (.489) and total hits (116) this season. He's batting .288 with an on-base percentage of .339.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 19th, his on-base percentage ranks 62nd, and he is 28th in slugging.

Witt has hit safely in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .182 with a double, a walk and two RBIs.

Maikel Garcia leads Kansas City in OBP (.345) this season, fueled by 109 hits. He's batting .291 while slugging .440.

He ranks 15th in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage and 70th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Vinnie Pasquantino is batting .269 with a .442 slugging percentage and 61 RBI this year.

Salvador Perez has 18 home runs, 62 RBI and a batting average of .255 this season.

Perez heads into this matchup on a six-game hitting streak. In his last 10 games he is batting .405 with two doubles, seven home runs, three walks and 10 RBIs.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has racked up a team-best OBP (.372) and slugging percentage (.530), and leads the Guardians in hits (110, while batting .297).

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks ninth, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is 12th in slugging.

Ramirez enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .278 with a double, two home runs, four walks and four RBIs.

Steven Kwan has 20 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 38 walks while batting .287. He's slugging .410 with an on-base percentage of .352.

He is currently 21st in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage and 93rd in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters.

Carlos Santana is batting .225 with seven doubles, 11 home runs and 45 walks.

Angel Martinez is batting .253 with 19 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 11 walks.

Royals vs Guardians Head to Head

4/13/2025: 4-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/12/2025: 6-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/11/2025: 7-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

7-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 3/30/2025: 6-2 CLE (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-2 CLE (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 3/29/2025: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 3/27/2025: 7-4 CLE (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

7-4 CLE (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 9/4/2024: 4-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/3/2024: 7-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 9/2/2024: 4-2 CLE (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-2 CLE (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/28/2024: 7-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

