MLB

Saturday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 26

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

There is no shortage of excitement on Saturday's MLB schedule, including the Philadelphia Phillies squaring off against the New York Yankees. Take a look at at the article below, where we provide predictions for each game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Philadelphia Phillies at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Yankee Stadium
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, YES and NBCS-PH
  • Probable Pitchers: Marcus Stroman vs. Ranger Suarez
  • Records: Yankees (56-46), Phillies (58-44)
  • Phillies Moneyline Odds: -124
  • Yankees Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
  • Phillies Win Probability: 50.63%
  • Yankees Win Probability: 49.37%

Cleveland Guardians at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 2:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Kauffman Stadium
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Probable Pitchers: Michael Wacha vs. Gavin Williams
  • Records: Royals (50-53), Guardians (51-51)
  • Royals Moneyline Odds: -116
  • Guardians Moneyline Odds: -102

Toronto Blue Jays at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Comerica Park
  • TV Channel: FDSDET and SNET
  • Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal vs. Kevin Gausman
  • Records: Tigers (60-44), Blue Jays (61-42)
  • Tigers Moneyline Odds: -188
  • Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +158

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
  • Tigers Win Probability: 55.53%
  • Blue Jays Win Probability: 44.47%

Arizona Diamondbacks at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: PNC Park
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT and ARID
  • Probable Pitchers: Andrew Heaney vs. Merrill Kelly
  • Records: Pirates (42-61), Diamondbacks (50-53)
  • Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -138
  • Pirates Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
  • Diamondbacks Win Probability: 60.82%
  • Pirates Win Probability: 39.18%

Tampa Bay Rays at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Great American Ball Park
  • TV Channel: FDSOH and FDSSUN
  • Probable Pitchers: Andrew Abbott vs. Ryan Pepiot
  • Records: Reds (53-50), Rays (53-50)
  • Reds Moneyline Odds: -116
  • Rays Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
  • Reds Win Probability: 55.86%
  • Rays Win Probability: 44.14%

Atlanta Braves at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Globe Life Field
  • TV Channel: RSN and FDSSO
  • Probable Pitchers: Kumar Rocker vs. Grant Holmes
  • Records: Rangers (53-50), Braves (44-57)
  • Rangers Moneyline Odds: -124
  • Braves Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
  • Braves Win Probability: 52.92%
  • Rangers Win Probability: 47.08%

Colorado Rockies at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • TV Channel: MASN and COLR
  • Probable Pitchers: Trevor Rogers vs. Antonio Senzatela
  • Records: Orioles (45-57), Rockies (26-76)
  • Orioles Moneyline Odds: -275
  • Rockies Moneyline Odds: +225

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles
  • Orioles Win Probability: 66.76%
  • Rockies Win Probability: 33.24%

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Rate Field
  • TV Channel: CHSN and MARQ
  • Probable Pitchers: Aaron Civale vs. Cade Horton
  • Records: White Sox (37-66), Cubs (60-42)
  • Cubs Moneyline Odds: -184
  • White Sox Moneyline Odds: +154

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
  • Cubs Win Probability: 65.21%
  • White Sox Win Probability: 34.79%

Athletics at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Daikin Park
  • TV Channel: SCHN and NBCS-CA
  • Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown vs. Jacob Lopez
  • Records: Astros (60-43), Athletics (43-62)
  • Astros Moneyline Odds: -215
  • Athletics Moneyline Odds: +180

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
  • Astros Win Probability: 67.39%
  • Athletics Win Probability: 32.61%

Washington Nationals at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Target Field
  • TV Channel: MNNT and MASN2
  • Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan vs. Mitchell Parker
  • Records: Twins (49-53), Nationals (41-61)
  • Twins Moneyline Odds: -235
  • Nationals Moneyline Odds: +194

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
  • Twins Win Probability: 71.27%
  • Nationals Win Probability: 28.73%

Miami Marlins at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: American Family Field
  • TV Channel: FDSWI and FDSFL
  • Probable Pitchers: José Quintana vs. Janson Junk
  • Records: Brewers (61-42), Marlins (49-53)
  • Brewers Moneyline Odds: -162
  • Marlins Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
  • Brewers Win Probability: 53.96%
  • Marlins Win Probability: 46.04%

San Diego Padres at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Busch Stadium
  • TV Channel: FDSMW and SDPA
  • Probable Pitchers: Matthew Liberatore vs. Randy Vasquez
  • Records: Cardinals (53-51), Padres (55-48)
  • Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -158
  • Padres Moneyline Odds: +134

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
  • Cardinals Win Probability: 55.78%
  • Padres Win Probability: 44.22%

Cleveland Guardians at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Kauffman Stadium
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Probable Pitchers: Kris Bubic vs. Tanner Bibee
  • Records: Royals (50-53), Guardians (51-51)
  • Royals Moneyline Odds: -130
  • Guardians Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
  • Royals Win Probability: 62.54%
  • Guardians Win Probability: 37.46%

Los Angeles Dodgers at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Fenway Park
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Probable Pitchers: Garrett Crochet vs. Clayton Kershaw
  • Records: Red Sox (55-49), Dodgers (60-43)
  • Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -138
  • Dodgers Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
  • Red Sox Win Probability: 56.96%
  • Dodgers Win Probability: 43.04%

New York Mets at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Oracle Park
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA and SNY
  • Probable Pitchers: Robbie Ray vs. David Peterson
  • Records: Giants (54-49), Mets (59-44)
  • Giants Moneyline Odds: -112
  • Mets Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
  • Mets Win Probability: 53.42%
  • Giants Win Probability: 46.58%

Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:38 p.m. ET
  • Where: Angel Stadium
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSW and ROOT Sports NW
  • Probable Pitchers: Tyler Anderson vs. George Kirby
  • Records: Angels (49-54), Mariners (55-48)
  • Mariners Moneyline Odds: -148
  • Angels Moneyline Odds: +126

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
  • Mariners Win Probability: 63.19%
  • Angels Win Probability: 36.81%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

