Saturday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 26

There is no shortage of excitement on Saturday's MLB schedule, including the Philadelphia Phillies squaring off against the New York Yankees. Take a look at at the article below, where we provide predictions for each game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Philadelphia Phillies at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:05 p.m. ET

1:05 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: MLB Network, YES and NBCS-PH

MLB Network, YES and NBCS-PH Probable Pitchers: Marcus Stroman vs. Ranger Suarez

Marcus Stroman vs. Ranger Suarez Records: Yankees (56-46), Phillies (58-44)

Yankees (56-46), Phillies (58-44) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -124

-124 Yankees Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 50.63%

50.63% Yankees Win Probability: 49.37%

Cleveland Guardians at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:40 p.m. ET

2:40 p.m. ET Where: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Probable Pitchers: Michael Wacha vs. Gavin Williams

Michael Wacha vs. Gavin Williams Records: Royals (50-53), Guardians (51-51)

Royals (50-53), Guardians (51-51) Royals Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Guardians Moneyline Odds: -102

Toronto Blue Jays at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:10 p.m. ET

6:10 p.m. ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: FDSDET and SNET

FDSDET and SNET Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal vs. Kevin Gausman

Tarik Skubal vs. Kevin Gausman Records: Tigers (60-44), Blue Jays (61-42)

Tigers (60-44), Blue Jays (61-42) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -188

-188 Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +158

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 55.53%

55.53% Blue Jays Win Probability: 44.47%

Arizona Diamondbacks at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: SportsNet PT and ARID

SportsNet PT and ARID Probable Pitchers: Andrew Heaney vs. Merrill Kelly

Andrew Heaney vs. Merrill Kelly Records: Pirates (42-61), Diamondbacks (50-53)

Pirates (42-61), Diamondbacks (50-53) Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -138

-138 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Diamondbacks Win Probability: 60.82%

60.82% Pirates Win Probability: 39.18%

Tampa Bay Rays at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: FDSOH and FDSSUN

FDSOH and FDSSUN Probable Pitchers: Andrew Abbott vs. Ryan Pepiot

Andrew Abbott vs. Ryan Pepiot Records: Reds (53-50), Rays (53-50)

Reds (53-50), Rays (53-50) Reds Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Rays Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds

Reds Reds Win Probability: 55.86%

55.86% Rays Win Probability: 44.14%

Atlanta Braves at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV Channel: RSN and FDSSO

RSN and FDSSO Probable Pitchers: Kumar Rocker vs. Grant Holmes

Kumar Rocker vs. Grant Holmes Records: Rangers (53-50), Braves (44-57)

Rangers (53-50), Braves (44-57) Rangers Moneyline Odds: -124

-124 Braves Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 52.92%

52.92% Rangers Win Probability: 47.08%

Colorado Rockies at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: MASN and COLR

MASN and COLR Probable Pitchers: Trevor Rogers vs. Antonio Senzatela

Trevor Rogers vs. Antonio Senzatela Records: Orioles (45-57), Rockies (26-76)

Orioles (45-57), Rockies (26-76) Orioles Moneyline Odds: -275

-275 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +225

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles

Orioles Orioles Win Probability: 66.76%

66.76% Rockies Win Probability: 33.24%

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Rate Field

Rate Field TV Channel: CHSN and MARQ

CHSN and MARQ Probable Pitchers: Aaron Civale vs. Cade Horton

Aaron Civale vs. Cade Horton Records: White Sox (37-66), Cubs (60-42)

White Sox (37-66), Cubs (60-42) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -184

-184 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +154

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 65.21%

65.21% White Sox Win Probability: 34.79%

Athletics at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Daikin Park

Daikin Park TV Channel: SCHN and NBCS-CA

SCHN and NBCS-CA Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown vs. Jacob Lopez

Hunter Brown vs. Jacob Lopez Records: Astros (60-43), Athletics (43-62)

Astros (60-43), Athletics (43-62) Astros Moneyline Odds: -215

-215 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +180

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 67.39%

67.39% Athletics Win Probability: 32.61%

Washington Nationals at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: MNNT and MASN2

MNNT and MASN2 Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan vs. Mitchell Parker

Joe Ryan vs. Mitchell Parker Records: Twins (49-53), Nationals (41-61)

Twins (49-53), Nationals (41-61) Twins Moneyline Odds: -235

-235 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +194

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 71.27%

71.27% Nationals Win Probability: 28.73%

Miami Marlins at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: FDSWI and FDSFL

FDSWI and FDSFL Probable Pitchers: José Quintana vs. Janson Junk

José Quintana vs. Janson Junk Records: Brewers (61-42), Marlins (49-53)

Brewers (61-42), Marlins (49-53) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -162

-162 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 53.96%

53.96% Marlins Win Probability: 46.04%

San Diego Padres at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: FDSMW and SDPA

FDSMW and SDPA Probable Pitchers: Matthew Liberatore vs. Randy Vasquez

Matthew Liberatore vs. Randy Vasquez Records: Cardinals (53-51), Padres (55-48)

Cardinals (53-51), Padres (55-48) Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -158

-158 Padres Moneyline Odds: +134

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals

Cardinals Cardinals Win Probability: 55.78%

55.78% Padres Win Probability: 44.22%

Los Angeles Dodgers at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: FOX

FOX Probable Pitchers: Garrett Crochet vs. Clayton Kershaw

Garrett Crochet vs. Clayton Kershaw Records: Red Sox (55-49), Dodgers (60-43)

Red Sox (55-49), Dodgers (60-43) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -138

-138 Dodgers Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox

Red Sox Red Sox Win Probability: 56.96%

56.96% Dodgers Win Probability: 43.04%

New York Mets at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:05 p.m. ET

9:05 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: NBCS-BA and SNY

NBCS-BA and SNY Probable Pitchers: Robbie Ray vs. David Peterson

Robbie Ray vs. David Peterson Records: Giants (54-49), Mets (59-44)

Giants (54-49), Mets (59-44) Giants Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Mets Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 53.42%

53.42% Giants Win Probability: 46.58%

Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSW and ROOT Sports NW

MLB Network, FDSW and ROOT Sports NW Probable Pitchers: Tyler Anderson vs. George Kirby

Tyler Anderson vs. George Kirby Records: Angels (49-54), Mariners (55-48)

Angels (49-54), Mariners (55-48) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -148

-148 Angels Moneyline Odds: +126

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 63.19%

63.19% Angels Win Probability: 36.81%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.