Saturday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 26
There is no shortage of excitement on Saturday's MLB schedule, including the Philadelphia Phillies squaring off against the New York Yankees. Take a look at at the article below, where we provide predictions for each game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Philadelphia Phillies at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium
- TV Channel: MLB Network, YES and NBCS-PH
- Probable Pitchers: Marcus Stroman vs. Ranger Suarez
- Records: Yankees (56-46), Phillies (58-44)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -124
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: +106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 50.63%
- Yankees Win Probability: 49.37%
Cleveland Guardians at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Probable Pitchers: Michael Wacha vs. Gavin Williams
- Records: Royals (50-53), Guardians (51-51)
- Royals Moneyline Odds: -116
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -102
Toronto Blue Jays at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: FDSDET and SNET
- Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal vs. Kevin Gausman
- Records: Tigers (60-44), Blue Jays (61-42)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -188
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +158
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 55.53%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 44.47%
Arizona Diamondbacks at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and ARID
- Probable Pitchers: Andrew Heaney vs. Merrill Kelly
- Records: Pirates (42-61), Diamondbacks (50-53)
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -138
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: +118
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 60.82%
- Pirates Win Probability: 39.18%
Tampa Bay Rays at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: FDSOH and FDSSUN
- Probable Pitchers: Andrew Abbott vs. Ryan Pepiot
- Records: Reds (53-50), Rays (53-50)
- Reds Moneyline Odds: -116
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
- Reds Win Probability: 55.86%
- Rays Win Probability: 44.14%
Atlanta Braves at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: RSN and FDSSO
- Probable Pitchers: Kumar Rocker vs. Grant Holmes
- Records: Rangers (53-50), Braves (44-57)
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -124
- Braves Moneyline Odds: +106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 52.92%
- Rangers Win Probability: 47.08%
Colorado Rockies at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- TV Channel: MASN and COLR
- Probable Pitchers: Trevor Rogers vs. Antonio Senzatela
- Records: Orioles (45-57), Rockies (26-76)
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -275
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +225
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles
- Orioles Win Probability: 66.76%
- Rockies Win Probability: 33.24%
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Rate Field
- TV Channel: CHSN and MARQ
- Probable Pitchers: Aaron Civale vs. Cade Horton
- Records: White Sox (37-66), Cubs (60-42)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -184
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +154
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 65.21%
- White Sox Win Probability: 34.79%
Athletics at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Daikin Park
- TV Channel: SCHN and NBCS-CA
- Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown vs. Jacob Lopez
- Records: Astros (60-43), Athletics (43-62)
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -215
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +180
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 67.39%
- Athletics Win Probability: 32.61%
Washington Nationals at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Field
- TV Channel: MNNT and MASN2
- Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan vs. Mitchell Parker
- Records: Twins (49-53), Nationals (41-61)
- Twins Moneyline Odds: -235
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +194
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 71.27%
- Nationals Win Probability: 28.73%
Miami Marlins at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: American Family Field
- TV Channel: FDSWI and FDSFL
- Probable Pitchers: José Quintana vs. Janson Junk
- Records: Brewers (61-42), Marlins (49-53)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -162
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +136
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 53.96%
- Marlins Win Probability: 46.04%
San Diego Padres at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSMW and SDPA
- Probable Pitchers: Matthew Liberatore vs. Randy Vasquez
- Records: Cardinals (53-51), Padres (55-48)
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -158
- Padres Moneyline Odds: +134
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
- Cardinals Win Probability: 55.78%
- Padres Win Probability: 44.22%
Cleveland Guardians at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Probable Pitchers: Kris Bubic vs. Tanner Bibee
- Records: Royals (50-53), Guardians (51-51)
- Royals Moneyline Odds: -130
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
- Royals Win Probability: 62.54%
- Guardians Win Probability: 37.46%
Los Angeles Dodgers at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: FOX
- Probable Pitchers: Garrett Crochet vs. Clayton Kershaw
- Records: Red Sox (55-49), Dodgers (60-43)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -138
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: +118
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
- Red Sox Win Probability: 56.96%
- Dodgers Win Probability: 43.04%
New York Mets at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Oracle Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and SNY
- Probable Pitchers: Robbie Ray vs. David Peterson
- Records: Giants (54-49), Mets (59-44)
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -112
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 53.42%
- Giants Win Probability: 46.58%
Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:38 p.m. ET
- Where: Angel Stadium
- TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSW and ROOT Sports NW
- Probable Pitchers: Tyler Anderson vs. George Kirby
- Records: Angels (49-54), Mariners (55-48)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -148
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +126
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 63.19%
- Angels Win Probability: 36.81%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.