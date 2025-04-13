Royals vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 13

Odds updated as of 10:16 a.m.

The Kansas City Royals versus the Cleveland Guardians is on the MLB schedule for Sunday.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Royals vs Guardians Game Info

Kansas City Royals (7-8) vs. Cleveland Guardians (8-6)

Date: Sunday, April 13, 2025

Sunday, April 13, 2025 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: CLEG and FDSKC

Royals vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: KC: (-132) | CLE: (+112)

KC: (-132) | CLE: (+112) Spread: KC: -1.5 (+134) | CLE: +1.5 (-162)

KC: -1.5 (+134) | CLE: +1.5 (-162) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Royals vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cole Ragans (Royals) - 0-0, 2.81 ERA vs Ben Lively (Guardians) - 0-1, 4.40 ERA

The Royals will give the nod to Cole Ragans against the Guardians and Ben Lively (0-1). Ragans' team has not covered in any of his three starts with a spread this season. Ragans' team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Guardians have gone 1-2-0 against the spread when Lively starts. The Guardians were named the moneyline underdog for two Lively starts this season -- they split the games.

Royals vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Royals win (55.2%)

Royals vs Guardians Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Royals-Guardians, Kansas City is the favorite at -132, and Cleveland is +112 playing at home.

Royals vs Guardians Spread

The Guardians are +1.5 on the run line against the Royals. The Guardians are -162 to cover, and the Royals are +134.

Royals vs Guardians Over/Under

An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Royals-Guardians on April 13, with the over being +102 and the under -124.

Bet on Kansas City Royals vs. Cleveland Guardians on FanDuel today!

Royals vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Royals have been favorites in eight games this season and have come away with the win five times (62.5%) in those contests.

Kansas City has played as a favorite of -132 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Royals' games have gone over the total in seven of their 15 opportunities.

The Royals have posted a record of 6-9-0 against the spread this season.

The Guardians have gone 2-4 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 33.3% of those games).

Cleveland has gone 1-2 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +112 or longer (33.3%).

The Guardians have played in 14 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total seven times (7-7-0).

The Guardians have a 6-8-0 record against the spread this season (covering 42.9% of the time).

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in OBP (.400), slugging percentage (.473) and total hits (17) this season. He has a .309 batting average.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 34th, his on-base percentage ranks 25th, and he is 53rd in slugging.

Witt hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .500 with three doubles, five walks and an RBI.

Vinnie Pasquantino is hitting .212 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and four walks, while slugging .404 with an on-base percentage of .276.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 120th in batting average, 140th in on-base percentage and 91st in slugging percentage.

Maikel Garcia is batting .261 with a .457 slugging percentage and seven RBI this year.

Jonathan India is batting .208 with a .333 OBP and three RBI for Kansas City this season.

Guardians Player Leaders

Steven Kwan has put up an on-base percentage of .383 and a slugging percentage of .455. Both lead the Guardians. He's batting .327.

He is 15th in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage and 61st in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the big leagues.

Kwan heads into this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .286 with a home run, a walk and five RBI.

Kyle Manzardo is batting .200 with a double, a triple, four home runs and 10 walks. He's slugging .533 with an on-base percentage of .345.

He ranks 135th in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Jose Ramirez is leading the Guardians with 11 hits.

Carlos Santana is batting .250 with two doubles, two home runs and seven walks.

Royals vs Guardians Head to Head

4/12/2025: 6-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/11/2025: 7-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

7-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 3/30/2025: 6-2 CLE (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-2 CLE (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 3/29/2025: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 3/27/2025: 7-4 CLE (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

7-4 CLE (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 9/4/2024: 4-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/3/2024: 7-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 9/2/2024: 4-2 CLE (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-2 CLE (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/28/2024: 7-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

7-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 8/27/2024: 6-1 KC (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!