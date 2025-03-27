Royals vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 27

Odds updated as of 11:11 a.m.

The Kansas City Royals versus the Cleveland Guardians is on the MLB schedule for Thursday.

Royals vs Guardians Game Info

Kansas City Royals (0-0) vs. Cleveland Guardians (0-0)

Date: Thursday, March 27, 2025

Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Coverage: FDSKC and CLEG

Royals vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: KC: (-132) | CLE: (+112)

KC: (-132) | CLE: (+112) Spread: KC: -1.5 (+168) | CLE: +1.5 (-205)

KC: -1.5 (+168) | CLE: +1.5 (-205) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Royals vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cole Ragans (Royals) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Tanner Bibee (Guardians) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Royals will give the nod to Cole Ragans versus the Guardians and Tanner Bibee. Ragans and his team were 17-17-0 ATS in games he pitched last year. Ragans and his team were 11-9 when he pitched and they were the moneyline favorite. Last season Bibee and his team went 18-17-0 against the spread in games he pitched. Bibee and his team had a 5-5 record in the 10 games he appeared in when they were the moneyline underdog a season ago.

Royals vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Royals win (57.8%)

Royals vs Guardians Moneyline

Cleveland is the underdog, +112 on the moneyline, while Kansas City is a -132 favorite at home.

Royals vs Guardians Spread

The Guardians are at the Royals, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Guardians are +168 to cover the spread, and the Royals are -205.

Royals vs Guardians Over/Under

Royals versus Guardians on March 27 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -115 and the under set at -105.

Royals vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Royals won in 46, or 62.2%, of the 74 contests they were named as odds-on favorites in the last year.

Last season Kansas City came away with a win 31 times in 49 chances when named as a favorite of at least -132 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Royals and their opponents hit the over in 72 of their 164 games with a total last season.

The Guardians won 27 of the 64 games they were the moneyline underdog last season (42.2%).

Cleveland went 11-18 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +112 or longer (37.9%).

The Guardians combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 75 times last season for a 75-85-9 record against the over/under.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. had 211 base hits and an OBP of .389 to go with a slugging percentage of .588 last season.

Vinnie Pasquantino slashed .262/.315/.446 and finished with an OPS of .760.

Salvador Perez ended his last campaign with 160 hits, an OBP of .330, plus a slugging percentage of .456.

Jonathan India slashed .248/.357/.392 and finished with an OPS of .750.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez totaled 173 hits with a .537 slugging percentage last season.

Steven Kwan had a .368 OBP and batted .292.

Carlos Santana hit .238 with 26 doubles, 23 home runs and 65 walks a season ago.

Lane Thomas hit .237 with 26 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 44 walks.

