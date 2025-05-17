Royals vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 17

Odds updated as of 8:13 a.m.

The Kansas City Royals are among the MLB squads in action on Saturday, up against the St. Louis Cardinals.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Royals vs Cardinals Game Info

Kansas City Royals (25-21) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (25-20)

Date: Saturday, May 17, 2025

Saturday, May 17, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: FDSKC and FDSMW

Royals vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: KC: (-124) | STL: (+106)

KC: (-124) | STL: (+106) Spread: KC: -1.5 (+162) | STL: +1.5 (-196)

KC: -1.5 (+162) | STL: +1.5 (-196) Total: 9 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Royals vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Noah Cameron (Royals) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Miles Mikolas (Cardinals) - 2-2, 4.35 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Royals will send Noah Cameron to the mound, while Miles Mikolas (2-2) will answer the bell for the Cardinals. Cameron did not pitch as the moneyline favorite in any games last season. The Cardinals have a 4-4-0 record against the spread in Mikolas' starts. The Cardinals have been the underdog on the moneyline in six of Mikolas' starts this season, and they went 2-4 in those matchups.

Royals vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cardinals win (55.5%)

Royals vs Cardinals Moneyline

The Royals vs Cardinals moneyline has Kansas City as a -124 favorite, while St. Louis is a +106 underdog on the road.

Royals vs Cardinals Spread

The Royals are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Cardinals. The Royals are +162 to cover the spread, while the Cardinals are -196.

Royals vs Cardinals Over/Under

The over/under for the Royals versus Cardinals game on May 17 has been set at 9, with -100 odds on the over and -122 odds on the under.

Bet on Kansas City Royals vs. St. Louis Cardinals on FanDuel today!

Royals vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Royals have been victorious in 13, or 65%, of the 20 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Kansas City has come away with a win nine times in 13 chances when named as a favorite of at least -124 on the moneyline.

The Royals' games have gone over the total in 16 of their 46 opportunities.

The Royals have posted a record of 24-22-0 against the spread this season.

The Cardinals have gone 17-14 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 54.8% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +106 or longer, St. Louis has an 8-9 record (winning 47.1% of its games).

The Cardinals have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 45 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 24 of those games (24-19-2).

The Cardinals have put together a 26-19-0 record ATS this season (covering 57.8% of the time).

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has 56 hits and an OBP of .386 to go with a slugging percentage of .531. All three of those stats lead Kansas City hitters this season. He has a .316 batting average, as well.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks ninth in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is 16th in slugging.

Witt has hit safely in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .263 with three triples, two walks and two RBIs.

Maikel Garcia is batting .300 with 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 17 walks. He's slugging .481 with an on-base percentage of .365.

He is 20th in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging in the majors.

Garcia heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and two RBIs.

Vinnie Pasquantino has collected 39 base hits, an OBP of .268 and a slugging percentage of .379 this season.

Jonathan India is batting .244 with a .337 OBP and 12 RBI for Kansas City this season.

India brings a four-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .333 with a double and three RBIs.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Lars Nootbaar is batting .260 with nine doubles, seven home runs and 31 walks. He's slugging .434 with an on-base percentage of .374.

He is 71st in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage and 66th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Nootbaar hopes to build on an eight-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .310 with two doubles, two home runs, five walks and six RBIs.

Brendan Donovan has 54 hits with a .382 OBP while slugging .458. Those stats all pace his team. He also has a batting average of .321.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks seventh in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage and 51st in slugging percentage.

Nolan Arenado has 10 doubles, four home runs and 17 walks while batting .247.

Willson Contreras has nine doubles, six home runs and 16 walks while hitting .261.

Royals vs Cardinals Head to Head

5/16/2025: 10-3 STL (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

10-3 STL (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/10/2024: 8-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

8-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/9/2024: 8-5 STL (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-5 STL (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/10/2024: 8-5 KC (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-5 KC (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/10/2024: 6-4 KC (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-4 KC (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/12/2023: 5-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

5-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 8/11/2023: 12-8 KC (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

12-8 KC (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/30/2023: 2-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

2-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 5/29/2023: 7-0 KC (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

7-0 KC (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 5/4/2022: 10-0 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!