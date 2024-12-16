ROTHSTEIN 45: WEEK 6

This week’s ROTHSTEIN 45 is now LIVE! Check out Jon's rankings below.

1. Tennessee (+1400 National Championship odds)

The Skinny: Jahmai Mashack is tougher than the Gates of Hell.

2. Auburn (+700)

The Skinny: Played the toughest non-conference schedule in program history and its only blemish thus far is a loss to Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

3. Iowa State (+1600)

The Skinny: As of today, the best team in the Big 12. Listed at +230 odds to win the conference.

4. Kentucky (+2100)

The Skinny: Mark Pope is on the shortlist of National Coach of the Year candidates.

5. Alabama (+1600)

The Skinny: Mark Sears is starting to look like Mark Sears again.

6. Duke (+900)

The Skinny: Cooper Flagg has lived up to the billing.

7. Florida (+2800)

The Skinny: The least appreciated team in college basketball.

8. Oregon (+6500)

The Skinny: Nate Bittle is one of the most improved players in America.

9. Kansas (+1800)

The Skinny: AJ Storr has scored just four points in his last two games.

10. Oklahoma (+10000)

The Skinny: Porter Moser could get blood from a stone.

11. Dayton

The Skinny: Can add to an already strong resume on Friday against Cincinnati.

12. Marquette

The Skinny: Big East play begins Wednesday against Butler.

13. Texas A&M

The Skinny: A dark horse Final Four team, with +1200 odds to make the Final Four.

14. UConn

The Skinny: Dan Hurley has always been at his best with his back against the wall.

15. Gonzaga

The Skinny: Should be 9-3 when it meets UCLA on Dec. 28th.

16. Purdue

The Skinny: Was bothered by Texas A&M’s physicality.

17. San Diego State

The Skinny: 7-2 and Reese Waters has yet to play a game.

18. Houston

The Skinny: Terrance Arceneaux is one of college basketball’s best sixth men.

19. Michigan

The Skinny: Has scored 75 or more points in four of its last five games. Currently the Big 10 favorite (+340).

20. Michigan State

The Skinny: Should be 11-2 when it resumes Big Ten play on Jan. 3rd.

21. Wisconsin

The Skinny: John Tonje is just 3-16 from three-point range in his last three games.

22. Ole Miss

The Skinny: Similar to Chris Beard’s teams at Texas Tech.

23. Memphis

The Skinny: Saturday’s OT win at Clemson was its fifth Quad 1 victory.

24. UCLA

The Skinny: Beat Arizona in Phoenix and shot just 4-21 from three-point range and 7-16 from the free throw line.

25. Illinois

The Skinny: You won’t want to play this team in February.

26. Clemson

The Skinny: Could be the second-best team in the ACC.

27. Baylor

The Skinny: Needs to get Jeremy Roach back healthy.

28. Arkansas

The Skinny: Boogie Fland has 29 assists to nine turnovers in his last four games.

29. Penn State

The Skinny: Ace Baldwin is having a COVID year to remember.

30. Mississippi State

The Skinny: 3-0 this season in games decided by five points or fewer.

31. Pitt

The Skinny: Won’t play its next road game until Jan. 7th at Duke.

32. Cincinnati

The Skinny: Wes Miller had a seminal moment on Saturday in the Crosstown Shootout.

33. West Virginia

The Skinny: The injury to Tucker DeVries was a bummer.

34. Missouri

The Skinny: Mark Mitchell is averaging 17.7 points and 5.3 rebounds in his last three games.

35. Arizona State

The Skinny: Will finish non-conference play on Saturday in Springfield against UMass.

36. Saint Mary’s

The Skinny: Saturday’s OT loss to Boise State was a heartbreaker.

37. Georgia

The Skinny: Should enter SEC play at 12-1.

38. St. John’s

The Skinny: Zuby Ejiofor is playing like an All-Big East player.

39. Maryland

The Skinny: Four of the Terps’ top six scorers are shooting 36 percent or better from three-point range.

40. Texas

The Skinny: 3-0 when Tramon Mark scores in double figures.

41. North Carolina

The Skinny: Belmont transfer Cade Tyson scored 23 points in 21 minutes against La Salle.

42. BYU

The Skinny: Trevin Knell has made at least three three-point shots in three straight games.

43. Nebraska

The Skinny: Have won 11 straight Big Ten games at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

44. Utah State

The Skinny: 10-0 start is the best in program history.

45. Xavier

The Skinny: Blew late leads in road losses to TCU and Cincinnati.

