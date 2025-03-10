ROTHSTEIN 45: WEEK 18

This week’s ROTHSTEIN 45 is now LIVE! Check out Jon's rankings below.

Jon Rothstein's College Basketball Rankings

1. Duke (+330 Odds to Win National Championship)

The Skinny: Getting Maliq Brown back is huge.

2. Auburn (+380)

The Skinny: Back-to-back losses is a bit of a concern.

3. Houston (+850)

The Skinny: 34-4 in Big 12 regular season games over the past two years.

4. Florida (+750)

The Skinny: No one is playing better right now.

5. Alabama (+1100)

The Skinny: Keep a close eye on Aiden Sherrell.

6. Tennessee (+1600)

The Skinny: Has never been a number one seed in the NCAA Tournament.

7. St. John’s (+1200)

The Skinny: 27-4.

8. Michigan State (+2000)

The Skinny: Cemented as a two seed but could be better if it wins the Big Ten Tournament.

9. Texas Tech (+3000)

The Skinny: Christian Anderson is a name to watch this month.

10. Texas A&M (+4000)

The Skinny: Still in play for a two seed.

To Reach the Final Four - 2025 To Reach the Final Four - 2025 Duke -160 Auburn -140 Florida +140 Houston +140 Alabama +200 Tennessee +330 Michigan State +340 St. John's +370 Iowa State +440 Texas Tech +550 Maryland +850 Texas A&M +900 View more odds in Sportsbook

11. Iowa State

The Skinny: Curtis Jones is the best sixth man in the sport.

12. Clemson

The Skinny: Viktor Lakhin was an under-the-radar transfer.

13. Michigan

The Skinny: Trending in the wrong direction.

14. Kentucky

The Skinny: Otega Oweh has scored 20 or more points in five of his last seven games.

15. Wisconsin

The Skinny: Needs Max Klesmit back.

16. Purdue

The Skinny: Needs more around Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer, and Trey Kaufmann-Renn.

17. Missouri

The Skinny: Has given up more than 90 points in each of its last three games.

18. BYU

The Skinny: Could win the Big 12 Tournament.

19. Maryland

The Skinny: Its starters combined to score 68 of its 74 points in Saturday’s win over Northwestern.

20. Memphis

The Skinny: Won its first ever AAC regular season title under Penny Hardaway.

21. Louisville

The Skinny: There’s not enough adjectives to describe the job that Pat Kelsey has done this season.

22. Arizona

The Skinny: Transitioned nicely to the Big 12.

23. Saint Mary’s

The Skinny: Could see Gonzaga for a third time in the title game of the WCC Tournament.

24. Ole Miss

The Skinny: Primed to wreak havoc when it gets out of the SEC.

25. Creighton

The Skinny: Has quietly become one of the sport’s most consistent programs.

26. Illinois

The Skinny: Tre White is emerging.

27. UCLA

The Skinny: Earned the double bye in the Big Ten Tournament.

28. Oregon

The Skinny: Has won seven straight games.

29. UConn

The Skinny: 13-3 with Liam McNeeley in the lineup since it returned from the Maui Invitational.

30. Marquette

The Skinny: Saturday’s loss to St. John’s was devastating.

31. Mississippi State

The Skinny: Could go to the Sweet 16 or be upset in the Round of 64.

32. Kansas

The Skinny: Hunter Dickinson went for 33 and 10 on Saturday against Arizona.

33. New Mexico

The Skinny: Won an outright Mountain West regular season title for the first time since 2012-13.

34. Gonzaga

The Skinny: The 8/9 seed that could upset a number one in the Round of 32.

35. West Virginia

The Skinny: Amani Hansberry has tallied three double-doubles over his last six games.

36. Baylor

The Skinny: Has never been in a rhythm this season.

37. Utah State

The Skinny: Three NCAA Tournaments in three years with three different coaches.

38. Vanderbilt

The Skinny: Set to play in March Madness for the first time since 2017.

39. Xavier

The Skinny: Has won seven straight games.

40. San Diego State

The Skinny: Firmly on the bubble.

41. Georgia

The Skinny: Silas Demary Jr. is surging.

42. Arkansas

The Skinny: 3-1 since Adou Thiero went out of the lineup with a knee injury.

43. Indiana

The Skinny: Malik Reneau is playing some of the best basketball of his career.

44. Ohio State

The Skinny: Has work to do in the Big Ten Tournament.

45. Oklahoma

The Skinny: Trending towards its first NCAA Tournament appearance under Porter Moser.

SEC Tournament Winner 2025 SEC Tournament Winner 2025 Auburn +145 Florida +300 Alabama +420 Tennessee +550 Kentucky +2500 Texas A&M +3000 Missouri +4000 Ole Miss +6000 Mississippi State +8000 Texas +25000 View more odds in Sportsbook

Take your sports betting to the next level with the FanDuel Parlay Hub! Explore a curated selection of popular parlays for trending games on FanDuel Sportsbook. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for NCAA basketball odds? Check out all of the college basketball odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Jon Rothstein is not a FanDuel employee. The reporting of Rothstein is not subject to FanDuel's verification and does not represent the views or input of FanDuel. Betting based on Rothstein's reporting will not guarantee a successful outcome. Always do your own due diligence and use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

Rothstein has been a college basketball insider for CBS Sports since 2010 and a contributor to the CBS Broadcast Network since 2016. He joined FanDuel in 2022 as a Content Creator. Rothstein is also the host of the College Hoops Today Podcast via Compass Media Networks.