ROTHSTEIN 45: WEEK 17
This week’s ROTHSTEIN 45 is now LIVE! Check out Jon's rankings below.
Jon Rothstein's College Basketball Rankings
1. Auburn (+330 Odds to Win National Championship)
The Skinny: Will be the top overall seed on Selection Sunday.
2. Duke (+360)
The Skinny: Isaiah Evans is emerging.
3. Houston (+750)
The Skinny: When is Kelvin Sampson getting a statue?
4. Florida (+950)
The Skinny: Will Richard averaged 27.5 points in two games last week.
5. Tennessee (+1200)
The Skinny: Could be a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament for the first time ever.
6. Alabama (+1200)
The Skinny: Saturday’s loss at Tennessee could hurt on Selection Sunday.
7. St. John’s (+2500)
The Skinny: Rick Pitino should be the National Coach of the Year.
8. Michigan State (+2500)
The Skinny: 8-0 when Jaden Akins scores 16 points or more.
9. Texas Tech (+3000)
The Skinny: Final Four good.
10. Wisconsin (+5000)
The Skinny: Could play first and second round games in Milwaukee.
11. Iowa State
The Skinny: Looked like it was in early season form against Arizona.
12. Purdue
The Skinny: Trey Kaufman-Renn is an All-American.
13. Clemson
The Skinny: 24-5.
14. Michigan
The Skinny: Was fortunate to not go 0-2 last week.
15. Texas A&M
The Skinny: Has lost four straight.
16. Missouri
The Skinny: Saturday’s loss at Vanderbilt was a heartbreaker.
17. Kentucky
The Skinny: Losing Jaxson Robinson for the season was a blow.
18. Arizona
The Skinny: Will be more battle tested for the NCAA Tournament after a season in the Big 12.
19. Maryland
The Skinny: Derik Queen has scored 18 or more points in four of his last six games.
20. Memphis
The Skinny: Dain Dainja continues to blossom.
21. Mississippi State
The Skinny: Will play in three straight NCAA Tournaments for the first time since 2002-04.
22. Ole Miss
The Skinny: Sean Pedulla is a name to learn for March.
23. Marquette
The Skinny: Off the radar, which is just the way that Shaka Smart likes it.
24. Louisville
The Skinny: Chucky Hepburn went for 37 on Saturday against Pitt.
25. Saint Mary’s
The Skinny: This might be Randy Bennett’s best coaching job.
26. BYU
The Skinny: Will be a trendy Sweet 16 pick.
27. Creighton
The Skinny: Has won a game in each of the last four NCAA Tournaments.
28. UCLA
The Skinny: Will have its hands full on Monday night at Northwestern.
29. Oregon
The Skinny: Trending upward.
30. UConn
The Skinny: Tarris Reed went for 24 points, 18 rebounds, and six blocks in Saturday’s win at Providence.
31. Vanderbilt
The Skinny: Mark Byington is right behind Bruce Pearl in the SEC Coach of the Year race.
32. Illinois
The Skinny: As soon as I thought I was out, they pull me back in!
33. Kansas
The Skinny: Has lost 10 games or more in back-to-back seasons for the first time ever under Bill Self.
34. New Mexico
The Skinny: More of a “team” than last year’s squad that won the Mountain West Tournament.
35. Ohio State
The Skinny: On the right side of the bubble for now.
36. Gonzaga
The Skinny: Circling the wagons.
37. West Virginia
The Skinny: Darian DeVries has got blood from a stone.
38. Baylor
The Skinny: Hasn’t missed an NCAA Tournament under Scott Drew since 2018.
39. San Diego State
The Skinny: Has won five of its last six games.
40. Utah State
The Skinny: Got blitzed at Colorado State.
41. Xavier
The Skinny: Could be the fifth team from the Big East to reach the NCAA Tournament.
42. Indiana
The Skinny: Luke Goode is averaging 13.0 points in his last five games.
43. Georgia
The Skinny: Had a big week with wins over Florida and Texas.
44. Nebraska
The Skinny: Playing with fire.
45. Arkansas
The Skinny: Needs to get Adou Thiero back.
New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
Looking for NCAA basketball odds? Check out all of the college basketball odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Jon Rothstein is not a FanDuel employee. The reporting of Rothstein is not subject to FanDuel's verification and does not represent the views or input of FanDuel. Betting based on Rothstein's reporting will not guarantee a successful outcome. Always do your own due diligence and use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
Rothstein has been a college basketball insider for CBS Sports since 2010 and a contributor to the CBS Broadcast Network since 2016. He joined FanDuel in 2022 as a Content Creator. Rothstein is also the host of the College Hoops Today Podcast via Compass Media Networks.