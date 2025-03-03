ROTHSTEIN 45: WEEK 17

This week’s ROTHSTEIN 45 is now LIVE! Check out Jon's rankings below.

Jon Rothstein's College Basketball Rankings

1. Auburn (+330 Odds to Win National Championship)

The Skinny: Will be the top overall seed on Selection Sunday.

2. Duke (+360)

The Skinny: Isaiah Evans is emerging.

3. Houston (+750)

The Skinny: When is Kelvin Sampson getting a statue?

4. Florida (+950)

The Skinny: Will Richard averaged 27.5 points in two games last week.

5. Tennessee (+1200)

The Skinny: Could be a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament for the first time ever.

6. Alabama (+1200)

The Skinny: Saturday’s loss at Tennessee could hurt on Selection Sunday.

7. St. John’s (+2500)

The Skinny: Rick Pitino should be the National Coach of the Year.

8. Michigan State (+2500)

The Skinny: 8-0 when Jaden Akins scores 16 points or more.

9. Texas Tech (+3000)

The Skinny: Final Four good.

10. Wisconsin (+5000)

The Skinny: Could play first and second round games in Milwaukee.

11. Iowa State

The Skinny: Looked like it was in early season form against Arizona.

12. Purdue

The Skinny: Trey Kaufman-Renn is an All-American.

13. Clemson

The Skinny: 24-5.

14. Michigan

The Skinny: Was fortunate to not go 0-2 last week.

15. Texas A&M

The Skinny: Has lost four straight.

16. Missouri

The Skinny: Saturday’s loss at Vanderbilt was a heartbreaker.

17. Kentucky

The Skinny: Losing Jaxson Robinson for the season was a blow.

18. Arizona

The Skinny: Will be more battle tested for the NCAA Tournament after a season in the Big 12.

19. Maryland

The Skinny: Derik Queen has scored 18 or more points in four of his last six games.

20. Memphis

The Skinny: Dain Dainja continues to blossom.

21. Mississippi State

The Skinny: Will play in three straight NCAA Tournaments for the first time since 2002-04.

22. Ole Miss

The Skinny: Sean Pedulla is a name to learn for March.

23. Marquette

The Skinny: Off the radar, which is just the way that Shaka Smart likes it.

24. Louisville

The Skinny: Chucky Hepburn went for 37 on Saturday against Pitt.

25. Saint Mary’s

The Skinny: This might be Randy Bennett’s best coaching job.

26. BYU

The Skinny: Will be a trendy Sweet 16 pick.

27. Creighton

The Skinny: Has won a game in each of the last four NCAA Tournaments.

28. UCLA

The Skinny: Will have its hands full on Monday night at Northwestern.

29. Oregon

The Skinny: Trending upward.

30. UConn

The Skinny: Tarris Reed went for 24 points, 18 rebounds, and six blocks in Saturday’s win at Providence.

31. Vanderbilt

The Skinny: Mark Byington is right behind Bruce Pearl in the SEC Coach of the Year race.

32. Illinois

The Skinny: As soon as I thought I was out, they pull me back in!

33. Kansas

The Skinny: Has lost 10 games or more in back-to-back seasons for the first time ever under Bill Self.

34. New Mexico

The Skinny: More of a “team” than last year’s squad that won the Mountain West Tournament.

35. Ohio State

The Skinny: On the right side of the bubble for now.

36. Gonzaga

The Skinny: Circling the wagons.

37. West Virginia

The Skinny: Darian DeVries has got blood from a stone.

38. Baylor

The Skinny: Hasn’t missed an NCAA Tournament under Scott Drew since 2018.

39. San Diego State

The Skinny: Has won five of its last six games.

40. Utah State

The Skinny: Got blitzed at Colorado State.

41. Xavier

The Skinny: Could be the fifth team from the Big East to reach the NCAA Tournament.

42. Indiana

The Skinny: Luke Goode is averaging 13.0 points in his last five games.

43. Georgia

The Skinny: Had a big week with wins over Florida and Texas.

44. Nebraska

The Skinny: Playing with fire.

45. Arkansas

The Skinny: Needs to get Adou Thiero back.

Rothstein has been a college basketball insider for CBS Sports since 2010 and a contributor to the CBS Broadcast Network since 2016. He joined FanDuel in 2022 as a Content Creator. Rothstein is also the host of the College Hoops Today Podcast via Compass Media Networks.