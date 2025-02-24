ROTHSTEIN 45: WEEK 16

This week’s ROTHSTEIN 45 is now LIVE! Check out Jon's rankings below.

Jon Rothstein's College Basketball Rankings

1. Auburn (+340 Odds to Win National Championship)

The Skinny: Johni Broome went for 31 points and 13 rebounds on Saturday against Georgia.

2. Florida (+900)

The Skinny: The best team this program has had since Billy Donovan took the Gators to the 2014 Final Four.

3. Duke (+370)

The Skinny: The best roster in the sport.

4. Alabama (+1200)

The Skinny: Aden Holloway feels like the X-Factor.

5. Houston (+750)

The Skinny: Has won more than 88.0 percent of its regular season league games since joining the Big 12.

6. Tennessee (+1500)

The Skinny: Tougher than the gates of hell.

7. St. John’s (+2500)

The Skinny: 24-4.

8. Iowa State (+1800)

The Skinny: Pushed Houston without a full roster.

9. Michigan State (+4000)

The Skinny: Jase Richardson is emerging.

10. Texas Tech (+3500)

The Skinny: A dark horse for the Final Four.

To Reach the Final Four - 2025 To Reach the Final Four - 2025 Duke -155 Auburn -145 Houston +140 Alabama +165 Florida +160 Tennessee +290 Iowa State +360 St. John's +490 Arizona +650 Texas Tech +700 Missouri +750 Maryland +800 View more odds in Sportsbook

11. Texas A&M

The Skinny: Pharrel Payne is an unsung piece.

12. Wisconsin

The Skinny: May have cost itself a shot at the Big Ten regular season title with Saturday’s loss to Oregon.

13. Missouri

The Skinny: Mark Mitchell is taking his game to another level.

14. Purdue

The Skinny: The Boilers look mortal post-Zach Edey.

15. Michigan

The Skinny: Dusty May is staying in Ann Arbor for the foreseeable future.

16. Maryland

The Skinny: A lethal starting five.

17. Kentucky

The Skinny: Needs to get healthy.

18. Arizona

The Skinny: Saturday night’s loss to BYU was a heartbreaker.

19. Clemson

The Skinny: Surgical.

20. Mississippi State

The Skinny: Has won three of its last five games.

21. Memphis

The Skinny: Daint Dainja is a force.

22. Ole Miss

The Skinny: Will next travel to Auburn.

23. Marquette

The Skinny: Something is missing.

24. Creighton

The Skinny: Still in play for a Big East regular season title.

25. Louisville

The Skinny: Pat Kelsey is neck and neck with Jon Scheyer for ACC Coach of the Year honors.

26. Saint Mary’s

The Skinny: Randy Bennett should be a National Coach of the Year candidate.

27. BYU

The Skinny: Turning a corner under Kevin Young.

28. UCLA

The Skinny: Mick Cronin picked up his 500th win on Sunday against Ohio State.

29. Oregon

The Skinny: Nate Bittle is averaging 18.3 points and 8.3 rebounds in his last four games.

30. Kansas

The Skinny: Got right against Oklahoma State.

31. UConn

The Skinny: Needs to upgrade the point guard spot in the offseason.

32. New Mexico

The Skinny: Chasing its first outright Mountain West regular season title since 2012-13.

33. Vanderbilt

The Skinny: Was picked 16th in the SEC Preseason Poll and is trending toward the NCAA Tournament.

34. Illinois

The Skinny: A shell of the team that we saw early in the season.

35. Ohio State

The Skinny: Has to get healthy.

36. Gonzaga

The Skinny: Could lose its final two regular season games at Santa Clara and San Francisco.

37. Baylor

The Skinny: Has never had things aligned this season.

38. Utah State

The Skinny: 24-4.

39. West Virginia

The Skinny: A dangerous road trip awaits at BYU and Utah.

40. Oklahoma

The Skinny: Has not made the NCAA Tournament since 2021.

41. Nebraska

The Skinny: Can earn a Quad 1 win on Monday at home against Michigan.

42. San Diego State

The Skinny: Firmly on the bubble.

43. Arkansas

The Skinny: Has better wins than most bubble teams.

44. Xavier

The Skinny: Can still make a run at Dayton.

45. Indiana

The Skinny: Small ball worked wonders on Sunday against Purdue.

Rothstein has been a college basketball insider for CBS Sports since 2010 and a contributor to the CBS Broadcast Network since 2016. He joined FanDuel in 2022 as a Content Creator. Rothstein is also the host of the College Hoops Today Podcast via Compass Media Networks.