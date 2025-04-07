Rory McIlroy Augusta History, Recent Results, and Stats Entering the 2025 Masters
The 2025 Masters tournament is drawing near, meaning another green jacket is on the line at Augusta National.
The Masters field features many of the world's top golfers -- as well as past champions.
Here at FanDuel Research, we'll take a look at a few of the top players -- including their Masters betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, their past history at Augusta National, and their current season stats ahead of the year's first major.
Rory McIlroy 2025 Masters Betting Odds
Rory McIlroy's odds to win the Masters are set at +650, via FanDuel Sportsbook, as of April 7th.
That ranks second and suggests an implied probability of 13.3%.
Rory McIlroy Augusta National Results and Masters History
Here is how Rory McIlroy has fared at Augusta National in his career.
Year
Finish
|2024
|T22
|2023
|MC
|2022
|2
|2021
|MC
|2020
|T5
|2019
|T21
|2018
|T5
McIlroy has not won a Masters Tournament before. It is the only major golf championship he has not won, leaving him a Masters shy of the career grand slam.
Rory has two top-10 finishes at Augusta and has made 13 of 16 possible cuts.
Of his 58 rounds here, 34 have been under par (58.6%), roughly double the average under-par round rate since 2007 (29.9%).
His 71.6 scoring average is 16th-best among golfers with multiple starts here since 2007.
Rory McIlroy Recent Results
Here are McIlroy's professional finishes since the start of 2025.
End Date
Tournament
Tour
Finish
|3/30/25
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|PGA
|T5
|3/16/25
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|PGA
|1
|3/9/25
|Arnold Palmer Invitational
|PGA
|T15
|2/16/25
|The Genesis Invitational
|PGA
|T17
|2/2/25
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|PGA
|1
|1/19/25
|Hero Dubai Desert Classic
|DPT
|T4
Rory McIlroy 2025 Key Stats
Here are McIlroy's stats and ranks among some of the most key stats ahead of the 2025 Masters, as of April 7th.
Stat
Value
Rank
|SG: Total
|2.32
|1st
|SG: Tee-to-Green
|1.73
|2nd
|SG: Off-the-Tee
|0.86
|1st
|SG: Approach the Green
|0.59
|19th
|SG: Around-the-Green
|0.28
|31st
|SG: Putting
|0.59
|10th
|Driving Distance
|315.2
|6th
Get a No Sweat Token to use on a “First Round Leader” wager on the 2025 Masters Golf Tournament! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
For all golf betting odds and Masters betting odds, head over to FanDuel Sportsbook.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.