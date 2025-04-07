Rory McIlroy Augusta History, Recent Results, and Stats Entering the 2025 Masters

The 2025 Masters tournament is drawing near, meaning another green jacket is on the line at Augusta National.

The Masters field features many of the world's top golfers -- as well as past champions.

Here at FanDuel Research, we'll take a look at a few of the top players -- including their Masters betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, their past history at Augusta National, and their current season stats ahead of the year's first major.

Rory McIlroy 2025 Masters Betting Odds

Rory McIlroy's odds to win the Masters are set at +650, via FanDuel Sportsbook, as of April 7th.

That ranks second and suggests an implied probability of 13.3%.

Rory McIlroy Augusta National Results and Masters History

Here is how Rory McIlroy has fared at Augusta National in his career.

Year Finish 2024 T22 2023 MC 2022 2 2021 MC 2020 T5 2019 T21 2018 T5 View Full Table ChevronDown

McIlroy has not won a Masters Tournament before. It is the only major golf championship he has not won, leaving him a Masters shy of the career grand slam.

Rory has two top-10 finishes at Augusta and has made 13 of 16 possible cuts.

Of his 58 rounds here, 34 have been under par (58.6%), roughly double the average under-par round rate since 2007 (29.9%).

His 71.6 scoring average is 16th-best among golfers with multiple starts here since 2007.

Rory McIlroy Recent Results

Here are McIlroy's professional finishes since the start of 2025.

End Date Tournament Tour Finish 3/30/25 Texas Children's Houston Open PGA T5 3/16/25 THE PLAYERS Championship PGA 1 3/9/25 Arnold Palmer Invitational PGA T15 2/16/25 The Genesis Invitational PGA T17 2/2/25 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am PGA 1 1/19/25 Hero Dubai Desert Classic DPT T4

Rory McIlroy 2025 Key Stats

Here are McIlroy's stats and ranks among some of the most key stats ahead of the 2025 Masters, as of April 7th.

Stat Value Rank SG: Total 2.32 1st SG: Tee-to-Green 1.73 2nd SG: Off-the-Tee 0.86 1st SG: Approach the Green 0.59 19th SG: Around-the-Green 0.28 31st SG: Putting 0.59 10th Driving Distance 315.2 6th View Full Table ChevronDown

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.