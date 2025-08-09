Rome Odunze 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Going into the 2025 season, Rome Odunze is the 37th-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position), after the Chicago Bears player was 51st among all WRs in fantasy points a year ago, with 90.9. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, keep reading.

Rome Odunze Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Odunze's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 90.9 167 51 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 92.2 135 51

Rome Odunze 2024 Game-by-Game

Odunze accumulated 17.4 fantasy points -- six catches, 112 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 3 versus the Indianapolis Colts, his best game of the season. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Titans 1.1 4 1 11 0 Week 2 @Texans 3.3 5 2 33 0 Week 3 @Colts 17.4 11 6 112 1 Week 4 Rams 1.0 3 1 10 0 Week 5 Panthers 4.0 6 5 40 0 Week 6 Jaguars 4.0 2 2 40 0 Week 8 @Commanders 5.4 6 3 41 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Rome Odunze vs. Other Bears Receivers

The Bears ran 56.8% passing plays and 43.2% rushing plays last season. They ranked 28th in the NFL in scoring. Here's a look at how Odunze's 2024 receiving figures stack up against his Chicago Bears teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Rome Odunze 101 54 734 3 17 D.J. Moore 140 98 966 6 21 Olamide Zaccheaus 64 45 506 3 8 Cole Kmet 55 47 474 4 8

Want more data and analysis on Rome Odunze? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.