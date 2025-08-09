FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NFL

Rome Odunze 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Rome Odunze 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Going into the 2025 season, Rome Odunze is the 37th-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position), after the Chicago Bears player was 51st among all WRs in fantasy points a year ago, with 90.9. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, keep reading.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Rome Odunze Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Odunze's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points90.916751
2025 Projected Fantasy Points92.213551

Rome Odunze 2024 Game-by-Game

Odunze accumulated 17.4 fantasy points -- six catches, 112 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 3 versus the Indianapolis Colts, his best game of the season. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1Titans1.141110
Week 2@Texans3.352330
Week 3@Colts17.41161121
Week 4Rams1.031100
Week 5Panthers4.065400
Week 6Jaguars4.022400
Week 8@Commanders5.463410

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Rome Odunze vs. Other Bears Receivers

The Bears ran 56.8% passing plays and 43.2% rushing plays last season. They ranked 28th in the NFL in scoring. Here's a look at how Odunze's 2024 receiving figures stack up against his Chicago Bears teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Rome Odunze10154734317
D.J. Moore14098966621
Olamide Zaccheaus644550638
Cole Kmet554747448

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Want more data and analysis on Rome Odunze? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup