Rockies vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 20

Odds updated as of 10:11 p.m.

The Wednesday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Colorado Rockies and the Texas Rangers.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Rockies vs Rangers Game Info

Colorado Rockies (19-29) vs. Texas Rangers (22-25)

Date: Wednesday, May 20, 2026

Wednesday, May 20, 2026 Time: 3:10 p.m. ET

3:10 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: Rockies.TV and RSN

Rockies vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: COL: (-108) | TEX: (-108)

COL: (-108) | TEX: (-108) Spread: COL: +1.5 (-170) | TEX: -1.5 (+140)

COL: +1.5 (-170) | TEX: -1.5 (+140) Total: 10 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Rockies vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kyle Freeland (Rockies) - 1-5, 7.22 ERA vs Jack Leiter (Rangers) - 1-4, 4.35 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rockies will send Kyle Freeland (1-5) to the mound, while Jack Leiter (1-4) will answer the bell for the Rangers. Freeland and his team have a record of 3-5-0 against the spread when he starts. This will be Freeland's first start this season with his team as the moneyline favorite. The Rangers are 4-5-0 against the spread when Leiter starts. The Rangers have been the moneyline underdog in six of Leiter's starts this season, and they went 2-4 in those matchups.

Rockies vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (62.4%)

Rockies vs Rangers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rockies-Rangers, Colorado is the favorite at -108, and Texas is -108 playing on the road.

Rockies vs Rangers Spread

Rockies vs Rangers Over/Under

Rockies versus Rangers, on May 20, has an over/under of 10, with the over being -104 and the under -118.

Bet on Colorado Rockies vs. Texas Rangers on FanDuel today!

Rockies vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Rockies will be named as the favorite for the first time this season.

These are the best odds of a victory sportsbooks have given Colorado this season, with a -108 moneyline set for this game.

The Rockies' games have gone over the total in 22 of their 47 opportunities.

The Rockies have an against the spread record of 25-22-0 in 47 games with a line this season.

The Rangers have won 12 of the 27 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (44.4%).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -108 or longer, Texas has a record of 12-15 (44.4%).

The Rangers have had an over/under set by bookmakers 47 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 18 of those games (18-26-3).

The Rangers have gone 25-22-0 against the spread this season.

Rockies Player Leaders

Mickey Moniak leads Colorado with 42 hits, batting .296 this season with 23 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .348 and a slugging percentage of .641.

He ranks 21st in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage, and second in slugging among all qualified hitters in MLB.

T.J. Rumfield leads Colorado in slugging percentage (.441) thanks to 15 extra-base hits. He's batting .276 with an on-base percentage of .354.

His batting average ranks 41st among qualified players, his on-base percentage 53rd, and his slugging percentage 59th.

Rumfield brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .267 with a double, five walks and two RBIs.

Troy Johnston leads Colorado with an OBP of .384 this season while batting .321 with 12 walks and 16 runs scored.

Hunter Goodman has 11 home runs, 19 RBI and a batting average of .247 this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Josh Jung has put up an on-base percentage of .346, a slugging percentage of .470, and has 50 hits, all club-bests for the Rangers (while batting .298).

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 18th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 62nd and he is 44th in slugging.

Brandon Nimmo is batting .261 with eight doubles, two triples, four home runs and 19 walks. He's slugging .398 with an on-base percentage of .342.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 68th in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage and 92nd in slugging percentage.

Jake Burger is batting .233 with six doubles, eight home runs and 10 walks.

Ezequiel Duran is batting .286 with nine doubles, a triple, three home runs and 12 walks.

Rockies vs Rangers Head to Head

5/18/2026: 7-6 COL (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

7-6 COL (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 5/14/2025: 8-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

8-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 5/13/2025: 4-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

4-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 5/12/2025: 2-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

2-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 5/11/2024: 8-3 COL (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

8-3 COL (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 5/10/2024: 4-2 COL (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

4-2 COL (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 5/21/2023: 13-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

13-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 5/20/2023: 11-5 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

11-5 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 5/19/2023: 7-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

7-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 8/24/2022: 16-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

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