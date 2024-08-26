Rockies vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 26

Odds updated as of 8:11 p.m.

The MLB slate on Monday includes the Colorado Rockies taking on the Miami Marlins.

Rockies vs Marlins Game Info

Colorado Rockies (48-83) vs. Miami Marlins (47-83)

Date: Monday, August 26, 2024

Monday, August 26, 2024 Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: COLR

Rockies vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: COL: (-116) | MIA: (-102)

COL: (-116) | MIA: (-102) Spread: COL: +1.5 (-182) | MIA: -1.5 (+150)

COL: +1.5 (-182) | MIA: -1.5 (+150) Total: 10.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Rockies vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ryan Feltner (Rockies) - 1-10, 5.00 ERA vs Edward Cabrera (Marlins) - 2-5, 5.65 ERA

The Rockies will give the nod to Ryan Feltner (1-10) against the Marlins and Edward Cabrera (2-5). When Feltner starts, his team is 9-14-0 against the spread this season. This will be Feltner's first game as the moneyline favorite this season. The Marlins are 6-8-0 ATS in Cabrera's 14 starts with a set spread. The Marlins have been the underdog on the moneyline in 11 of Cabrera's starts this season, and they went 4-7 in those matchups.

Rockies vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rockies win (58.9%)

Rockies vs Marlins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rockies-Marlins, Colorado is the favorite at -116, and Miami is -102 playing on the road.

Rockies vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Rockies. The Marlins are +150 to cover, while the Rockies are -182 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Rockies vs Marlins Over/Under

A combined run total of 10.5 has been set for Rockies-Marlins on August 26, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Rockies vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Rockies have yet to play a game this season where they are listed as the favorite to win.

Oddsmakers have given Colorado the best odds of winning it has seen this season, with a -116 moneyline listed for this contest.

The Rockies and their opponents have hit the over in 67 of their 129 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Rockies are 63-66-0 against the spread in their 129 games that had a posted line this season.

The Marlins have won 38.4% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (43-69).

Miami is 42-67 (winning just 38.5% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

The Marlins have played in 129 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 71 times (71-53-5).

The Marlins have gone 59-70-0 ATS this season.

Rockies Player Leaders

Brenton Doyle leads Colorado with 124 hits, batting .269 this season with 47 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .329 and a slugging percentage of .471.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 39th, his on-base percentage ranks 54th, and he is 28th in slugging.

Doyle hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .263 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Ezequiel Tovar has an OPS of .751, fueled by an OBP of .296 and a team-best slugging percentage of .455 this season. He's batting .271.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 35th, his on-base percentage 119th, and his slugging percentage 40th.

Tovar has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .190 with three doubles and a walk.

Ryan McMahon leads Colorado with an OBP of .335 this season while batting .245 with 60 walks and 58 runs scored.

McMahon takes a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .263 with a double, two walks and three RBI.

Charlie Blackmon is batting .246 with a .319 OBP and 40 RBI for Colorado this season.

Marlins Player Leaders

Jake Burger has put up a team-high OBP (.300) and slugging percentage (.471), and paces the Marlins in hits (102, while batting .246).

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average places him 82nd, his on-base percentage is 109th, and he is 28th in slugging.

Jesus Sanchez is hitting .237 with 19 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 28 walks. He's slugging .415 with an on-base percentage of .295.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 100th, his on-base percentage is 120th, and he is 76th in slugging.

Xavier Edwards is batting .349 with eight doubles, two triples, a home run and 26 walks.

Otto Lopez has 13 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 15 walks while batting .239.

Rockies vs Marlins Head to Head

5/2/2024: 5-4 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

5-4 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 5/1/2024: 4-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

4-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 4/30/2024: 7-6 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

7-6 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 7/23/2023: 3-2 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

3-2 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 7/22/2023: 4-3 COL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

4-3 COL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 7/21/2023: 6-1 COL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

6-1 COL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 5/25/2023: 7-6 COL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-6 COL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/24/2023: 10-2 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

10-2 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 5/23/2023: 5-4 COL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-4 COL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/22/2023: 5-3 COL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

