NHL
Senators vs Kings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 15
The Saturday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Ottawa Senators and the Los Angeles Kings.
Senators vs Kings Game Info
- Ottawa Senators (9-5-4) vs. Los Angeles Kings (9-5-4)
- Date: Saturday, November 15, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario
- Coverage: ESPN+
Senators vs Kings Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Senators (-126)
|Kings (+105)
|5.5
|Senators (-1.5)
Senators vs Kings Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Kings win (50.3%)
Senators vs Kings Puck Line
- The Kings are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Senators. The Kings are -245 to cover the spread, and the Senators are +194.
Senators vs Kings Over/Under
- The Senators-Kings matchup on Nov. 15 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -115 and the under is -105.
Senators vs Kings Moneyline
- Los Angeles is the underdog, +105 on the moneyline, while Ottawa is a -126 favorite at home.