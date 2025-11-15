FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Senators vs Kings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 15

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The Saturday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Ottawa Senators and the Los Angeles Kings.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Senators vs Kings Game Info

  • Ottawa Senators (9-5-4) vs. Los Angeles Kings (9-5-4)
  • Date: Saturday, November 15, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Senators vs Kings Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Senators (-126)Kings (+105)5.5Senators (-1.5)

Senators vs Kings Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Kings win (50.3%)

Senators vs Kings Puck Line

  • The Kings are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Senators. The Kings are -245 to cover the spread, and the Senators are +194.

Senators vs Kings Over/Under

  • The Senators-Kings matchup on Nov. 15 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -115 and the under is -105.

Senators vs Kings Moneyline

  • Los Angeles is the underdog, +105 on the moneyline, while Ottawa is a -126 favorite at home.

