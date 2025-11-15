Senators vs Kings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 15

The Saturday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Ottawa Senators and the Los Angeles Kings.

Senators vs Kings Game Info

Ottawa Senators (9-5-4) vs. Los Angeles Kings (9-5-4)

Date: Saturday, November 15, 2025

Saturday, November 15, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario

Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario Coverage: ESPN+

Senators vs Kings Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Senators (-126) Kings (+105) 5.5 Senators (-1.5)

Senators vs Kings Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Kings win (50.3%)

Senators vs Kings Puck Line

The Kings are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Senators. The Kings are -245 to cover the spread, and the Senators are +194.

Senators vs Kings Over/Under

The Senators-Kings matchup on Nov. 15 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -115 and the under is -105.

Senators vs Kings Moneyline

Los Angeles is the underdog, +105 on the moneyline, while Ottawa is a -126 favorite at home.

