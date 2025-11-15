NHL
Red Wings vs Sabres NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 15
NHL action on Saturday includes the Detroit Red Wings playing the Buffalo Sabres.
NHL action on Saturday includes the Detroit Red Wings playing the Buffalo Sabres.
Red Wings vs Sabres Game Info
- Detroit Red Wings (10-7) vs. Buffalo Sabres (5-8-4)
- Date: Saturday, November 15, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
- Coverage: ESPN+
Red Wings vs Sabres Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Red Wings (-178)
|Sabres (+146)
|6.5
|Red Wings (-1.5)
Red Wings vs Sabres Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Red Wings win (60%)
Red Wings vs Sabres Puck Line
- The Red Wings are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Sabres. The Red Wings are +130 to cover the spread, while the Sabres are -160.
Red Wings vs Sabres Over/Under
- A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Red Wings-Sabres game on Nov. 15, with the over available at -104 and the under at -118.
Red Wings vs Sabres Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Red Wings vs. Sabres reveal Detroit as the favorite (-178) and Buffalo as the underdog (+146) on the road.