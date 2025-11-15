Pacers vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 15

Pacers vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 15, 2025

Saturday, November 15, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana Coverage: FDSIN and TSN

The Indiana Pacers (1-11) will try to stop a six-game losing streak when they host the Toronto Raptors (7-5) on Saturday, November 15, 2025 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse as 5.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 7 p.m. ET on FDSIN and TSN. The matchup has an over/under set at 230.5 points.

Pacers vs. Raptors Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Raptors -5.5 230.5 -235 +194

Pacers vs. Raptors Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pacers win (68%)

Pacers vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The Raptors have covered the spread seven times in 12 games with a set spread.

The Pacers have five wins against the spread in 12 games this season.

Raptors games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under six times this season.

Pacers games this season have hit the over on three of 12 set point totals (25%).

In home games, Toronto owns a worse record against the spread (2-2-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (5-3-0).

When playing at home, the Raptors eclipse the over/under 50% of the time (two of four games). They hit the over in the same percentage of away games (four of eight contests).

Against the spread, Indiana has performed better at home (3-2-0) than away (2-5-0).

Looking at the over/under, Pacers games have finished over more often at home (two of five, 40%) than on the road (one of seven, 14.3%).

Raptors Leaders

Scottie Barnes averages 20.2 points, 7.6 boards and 5.2 assists, shooting 50.5% from the field and 42.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 made treys per game.

Brandon Ingram is averaging 20.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

RJ Barrett is averaging 19.1 points, 4 assists and 5 rebounds.

Immanuel Quickley is averaging 16.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6.2 assists.

Jamal Shead is averaging 6.5 points, 5.2 assists and 1.8 boards.

Pacers Leaders

Pascal Siakam averages 24.1 points for the Pacers, plus 7.4 boards and 5.3 assists.

Aaron Nesmith averages 15.5 points, 4.5 boards and 1.5 assists. He is also making 36.7% of his shots from the field and 37.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.8 treys per game.

Per game, Jarace Walker provides the Pacers 10.3 points, 5.2 boards and 3.3 assists, plus 0.4 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Isaiah Jackson's numbers on the season are 8.3 points, 6.1 boards and 0.9 assists per contest. He is making 55.6% of his shots from the floor.

Ben Sheppard averages 6.8 points, 4.7 boards and 1.7 assists. He is sinking 32.3% of his shots from the field and 23.5% from 3-point range, with 1 triples per game.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.