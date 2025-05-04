Rockets vs. Warriors NBA Playoffs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for May 4

Rockets vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Sunday, May 4, 2025

Sunday, May 4, 2025 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Venue: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas Coverage:

The Houston Rockets and the Golden State Warriors meet in a decisive Game 7 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs. The Rockets are favored by 2.5 points in the contest, which airs on Golden State Warriors at 8:30 p.m. ET. The matchup has a point total of 205.

Rockets vs. Warriors Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -2.5 205 -142 +120

Rockets vs. Warriors Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rockets win (62.8%)

Rockets vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Rockets are 43-38-1 against the spread this season.

The Warriors have 41 wins against the spread in 82 games this season.

Rockets games have gone over the total 45 times this season.

The Warriors have eclipsed the over/under 50% of the time this year (41 of 82 games with a set point total).

Houston has a worse record against the spread at home (21-19-1) than it does in away games (22-19-0).

The Rockets have eclipsed the total in 20 of 41 home games (48.8%). They've fared better in away games, topping the total in 25 of 41 matchups (61%).

Golden State's winning percentage against the spread at home is .439 (18-22-1). Away, it is .561 (23-16-2).

Looking at the over/under, Warriors games have gone over less frequently at home (20 of 41, 48.8%) than away (21 of 41, 51.2%).

Rockets Leaders

Alperen Sengun averages 19.1 points, 10.3 boards and 4.9 assists.

Jalen Green is averaging 21 points, 3.4 assists and 4.6 rebounds.

Amen Thompson is averaging 14.1 points, 3.8 assists and 8.2 boards.

Fred VanVleet is averaging 14.1 points, 5.6 assists and 3.7 boards.

Dillon Brooks is averaging 14 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

Warriors Leaders

Stephen Curry's numbers on the season are 24.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6 assists per game. He is also draining 44.8% of his shots from the floor and 39.7% from 3-point range, with an average of 4.4 triples (first in NBA).

Per game, Jimmy Butler gives the Warriors 17.5 points, 5.4 boards and 5.4 assists. He also averages 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Draymond Green averages 9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.6 assists. He is draining 42.4% of his shots from the field and 32.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 treys per contest.

Brandin Podziemski's numbers on the season are 11.7 points, 5.1 boards and 3.4 assists per game. He is sinking 44.5% of his shots from the field and 37.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 triples.

Per game, Buddy Hield gets the Warriors 11.1 points, 3.2 boards and 1.6 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks.

