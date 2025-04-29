Rockets vs. Warriors NBA Playoffs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 30

Rockets vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Wednesday, April 30, 2025

Wednesday, April 30, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas Coverage:

The Houston Rockets are slight 3.5-point favorites for a decisive Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at Toyota Center on Wednesday, starting at 7:30 p.m. ET on Golden State Warriors. The Warriors lead the series 3-1. The matchup's point total is set at 204.5.

Rockets vs. Warriors Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -3.5 204.5 -172 +144

Rockets vs. Warriors Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rockets win (63.3%)

Rockets vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Rockets have registered a 43-38-1 record against the spread this season.

The Warriors are 41-38-3 against the spread this season.

Rockets games have gone over the total 45 times this season.

Warriors games this season have gone over the total in 41 of 82 opportunities (50%).

Houston has done a better job covering the spread on the road (22-19-0) than it has in home games (21-19-1).

The Rockets have eclipsed the over/under in 20 of 41 home games (48.8%). They've done better in road games, eclipsing the total in 25 of 41 matchups (61%).

Against the spread, Golden State has had better results away (23-16-2) than at home (18-22-1).

In terms of the over/under, Warriors games have gone over less often at home (20 of 41, 48.8%) than away (21 of 41, 51.2%).

Rockets Leaders

Alperen Sengun is averaging 19.1 points, 4.9 assists and 10.3 rebounds.

Jalen Green is averaging 21 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Amen Thompson averages 14.1 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists, shooting 55.7% from the floor.

Fred VanVleet is averaging 14.1 points, 5.6 assists and 3.7 rebounds.

Dillon Brooks' numbers on the season are 14 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 42.9% from the floor and 39.7% from downtown, with an average of 2.5 made 3-pointers.

Warriors Leaders

Per game, Stephen Curry gets the Warriors 24.5 points, 4.4 boards and 6 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Warriors get 17.5 points per game from Jimmy Butler, plus 5.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists.

The Warriors receive 9 points per game from Draymond Green, plus 6.1 rebounds and 5.6 assists.

Brandin Podziemski averages 11.7 points, 5.1 boards and 3.4 assists. He is sinking 44.5% of his shots from the floor and 37.2% from 3-point range, with 1.8 treys per contest.

The Warriors are receiving 11.1 points, 3.2 boards and 1.6 assists per game from Buddy Hield.

