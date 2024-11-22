Rockets vs. Trail Blazers NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 22

Rockets vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Friday, November 22, 2024

Friday, November 22, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas Coverage: KATU and SCHN

The Houston Rockets (11-5) are heavily favored (by 12.5 points) to extend a six-game home win streak when they host the Portland Trail Blazers (6-9) on Friday, November 22, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. The point total is 217.5 in the matchup.

Rockets vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -12.5 217.5 -769 +540

Rockets vs. Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rockets win (83%)

Rockets vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends

The Rockets have covered the spread in a matchup 11 times this season (11-5-0).

Against the spread, the Trail Blazers are 9-5-1 this year.

This season, Rockets games have hit the over seven times out of 15 chances.

Trail Blazers games this season have gone over the point total 46.7% of the time (seven out of 15 games with a set point total).

Houston sports a better record against the spread when playing at home (7-2-0) than it does in away games (4-3-0).

The Rockets have exceeded the total in five of nine home games (55.6%), compared to two of seven road games (28.6%).

This season, Portland is 5-3-0 at home against the spread (.625 winning percentage). Away, it is 4-2-1 ATS (.571).

Trail Blazers games have finished above the over/under more frequently at home (four times out of eight) than on the road (three of seven) this season.

Rockets Leaders

Alperen Sengun's numbers on the season are 18.4 points, 11.1 boards and 4.8 assists per game, shooting 48.1% from the field.

Fred VanVleet is averaging 15.8 points, 6.1 assists and 4.4 boards.

Jalen Green averages 19.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists, shooting 39.3% from the floor and 32.1% from downtown, with 2.6 made treys per game.

Tari Eason averages 11.7 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists, shooting 52.7% from the field and 37% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 made treys per game.

Amen Thompson is averaging 10.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Trail Blazers Leaders

Jerami Grant's numbers on the season are 16.7 points, 3.5 boards and 2.1 assists per contest. He is also sinking 38.1% of his shots from the field and 34.7% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.3 triples.

The Trail Blazers receive 9.9 points per game from Deni Avdija, plus 5.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists.

The Trail Blazers get 11.3 points per game from Scoot Henderson, plus 2.9 boards and 5.2 assists.

Deandre Ayton averages 13.3 points, 10.5 rebounds and 1 assists. He is sinking 51.9% of his shots from the field.

The Trail Blazers are getting 9.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game from Toumani Camara.

