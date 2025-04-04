Rockets vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 4

Rockets vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Friday, April 4, 2025

Friday, April 4, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and FDSOK

The Western-leading Oklahoma City Thunder (64-12) are favored by 7 points as they look to hold off the No. 2 team in the conference, the Houston Rockets (50-27). The squads play Friday, April 4, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET on SCHN and FDSOK. The matchup's over/under is set at 231.5.

Rockets vs. Thunder Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -7 231.5 -270 +220

Rockets vs. Thunder Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rockets win (50.2%)

Rockets vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Thunder have covered the spread 50 times this season (50-24-2).

The Rockets have 41 wins against the spread in 77 games this season.

Games involving the Thunder have hit the over 40 times out of 77 chances this season.

Rockets games this year have hit the over on 41 of 77 set point totals (53.2%).

Oklahoma City has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (28-11-1) than it has in road tilts (22-13-1).

In home games, the Thunder go over the total 60% of the time (24 of 40 games). They've hit the over in 44.4% of games on the road (16 of 36 contests).

Houston's winning percentage against the spread at home is .513 (20-18-1). Away, it is .553 (21-17-0).

Looking at the over/under, Rockets games have finished over 18 of 39 times at home (46.2%), and 23 of 38 away (60.5%).

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 32.8 points, 6.3 assists and 5 boards.

Jalen Williams' numbers on the season are 21.3 points, 5.4 boards and 5.2 assists per contest, shooting 48.1% from the floor and 36.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 made treys.

Isaiah Hartenstein averages 11.2 points, 10.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists.

Aaron Wiggins averages 11.7 points, 3.8 boards and 1.7 assists, shooting 49.1% from the field and 39% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 made treys per contest.

Luguentz Dort averages 10.2 points, 4.2 boards and 1.6 assists, shooting 43.7% from the field and 41.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 made treys per game.

Rockets Leaders

Alperen Sengun is averaging 19 points, 10.5 boards and 4.9 assists for the Rockets.

Jalen Green's numbers on the season are 21.5 points, 4.7 boards and 3.4 assists per game. He is making 42.6% of his shots from the field and 35.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.9 triples.

Per game, Amen Thompson gets the Rockets 14 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists, plus 1.4 steals and 1.3 blocks.

Fred VanVleet averages 14.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.6 assists. He is making 37.9% of his shots from the field and 34.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 treys per contest.

The Rockets are receiving 12.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Tari Eason.

