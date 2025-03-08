Rockets vs. Pelicans Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 8

Rockets vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Saturday, March 8, 2025

Saturday, March 8, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and Gulf Coast Sports

The Houston Rockets (38-25) are at home in Southwest Division play against the New Orleans Pelicans (17-46) on Saturday, March 8, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET. The Rockets are favored by 8 points in the game, the fourth matchup between the teams this season. The matchup has a point total of 228.

Rockets vs. Pelicans Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -8 228 -319 +260

Rockets vs. Pelicans Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rockets win (83.9%)

Rockets vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

The Rockets have put together a 34-28-1 record against the spread this season.

The Pelicans have 25 wins against the spread in 63 games this season.

Rockets games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 32 times this season.

Pelicans games this season have gone over the total in 36 of 63 opportunities (57.1%).

Houston has done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (19-14-0) than it has at home (15-14-1).

The Rockets have exceeded the over/under in 12 of 30 home games (40%). They've fared better on the road, eclipsing the total in 20 of 33 matchups (60.6%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, New Orleans has a better winning percentage at home (.516, 16-14-1 record) than away (.281, 9-23-0).

Pelicans games have finished above the over/under more frequently at home (18 times out of 31) than on the road (18 of 32) this year.

Rockets Leaders

Alperen Sengun is averaging 19.3 points, 10.4 boards and 4.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Jalen Green averages 21.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists.

Amen Thompson's numbers on the season are 14 points, 8.3 boards and 3.5 assists per contest, shooting 55.1% from the floor.

Dillon Brooks is averaging 13.5 points, 3.9 boards and 1.6 assists.

Tari Eason is averaging 11.9 points, 1.3 assists and 6.3 boards.

Pelicans Leaders

Trey Murphy III's numbers on the season are 21.8 points, 5.2 boards and 3.7 assists per game. He is also draining 45.6% of his shots from the floor and 36.7% from 3-point range, with an average of 3.1 triples.

CJ McCollum's numbers on the season are 21.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. He is making 44.8% of his shots from the floor and 37.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.1 treys.

Per game, Yves Missi provides the Pelicans 8.7 points, 8 rebounds and 1.3 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 1.4 blocks.

The Pelicans are receiving 17.5 points, 6.5 boards and 7.4 assists per game from Dejounte Murray.

Zion Williamson averages 24.6 points, 7.4 boards and 5.1 assists. He is draining 56.4% of his shots from the floor.

