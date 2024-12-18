Rockets vs. Pelicans Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 19

Rockets vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 19, 2024

Thursday, December 19, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and Gulf Coast Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans (5-22) are heavy underdogs (-10.5) as they look to stop a 13-game road slide when they square off against the Houston Rockets (17-9) on Thursday, December 19, 2024 at Toyota Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on SCHN and Gulf Coast Sports. The point total is set at 218.5 in the matchup.

Rockets vs. Pelicans Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -10.5 218.5 -461 +360

Rockets vs. Pelicans Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rockets win (71%)

Rockets vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

The Rockets have put together a record of 16-10-0 against the spread this season.

The Pelicans are 10-17-0 against the spread this year.

This season, 12 of the Rockets' games have gone over the point total out of 27 chances.

Pelicans games this year have hit the over on 13 of 27 set point totals (48.1%).

At home, Houston owns a better record against the spread (9-4-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (7-6-0).

At home, the Rockets go over the total 46.2% of the time (six of 13 games). They hit the over in the same percentage of road games (six of 13 contests).

This year, New Orleans is 7-6-0 at home against the spread (.538 winning percentage). Away, it is 3-11-0 ATS (.214).

Looking at the over/under, Pelicans games have finished over more often at home (seven of 13, 53.8%) than away (six of 14, 42.9%).

Rockets Leaders

Alperen Sengun averages 18.6 points, 10.6 boards and 5.2 assists.

Fred VanVleet averages 15.3 points, 4.3 boards and 6 assists.

Jalen Green averages 19 points, 4.6 boards and 2.6 assists, shooting 39.5% from the field and 31.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Amen Thompson is averaging 12.1 points, 7 rebounds and 2 assists.

Tari Eason is averaging 11.3 points, 6.3 boards and 1 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.9 steals (fifth in league) and 1 block.

Pelicans Leaders

Per game, Brandon Ingram gets the Pelicans 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Pelicans receive 9.2 points per game from Yves Missi, plus 8.5 boards and 1.2 assists.

The Pelicans are receiving 21.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game from CJ McCollum.

Trey Murphy III's numbers on the season are 18.1 points, 4.6 boards and 2.3 assists per contest. He is sinking 41.7% of his shots from the field and 32.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.7 triples.

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl's numbers on the season are 7.1 points, 5.1 boards and 1.2 assists per game. He is sinking 43.8% of his shots from the field.

