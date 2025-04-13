Rockets vs. Nuggets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 13

Rockets vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 13, 2025

Sunday, April 13, 2025 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Venue: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and ALT

The Houston Rockets (52-29) are underdogs (by 6.5 points) to extend a three-game home win streak when they host the Denver Nuggets (49-32) on Sunday, April 13, 2025 at 3:30 p.m. ET. The matchup has an over/under of 232.5 points.

Rockets vs. Nuggets Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -6.5 232.5 -300 +245

Rockets vs. Nuggets Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rockets win (65.5%)

Rockets vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Nuggets have put together a record of 37-43-1 against the spread this season.

The Rockets have played 81 games, with 43 wins against the spread.

Nuggets games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 48 times this season.

Rockets games this season have hit the over 54.3% of the time (44 out of 81 games with a set point total).

Denver has done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (19-20-1) than it has at home (18-23-0).

The Nuggets have eclipsed the over/under in 26 of 41 home games (63.4%), compared to 22 of 40 road games (55%).

Houston's winning percentage against the spread at home is .525 (21-18-1). On the road, it is .537 (22-19-0).

Looking at the over/under, Rockets games have gone over 19 of 40 times at home (47.5%), and 25 of 41 away (61%).

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic is averaging 29.8 points, 12.8 boards and 10.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.8 steals (second in NBA) and 0.6 blocked shots.

Jamal Murray averages 21.5 points, 3.8 boards and 6.1 assists, shooting 47.5% from the field and 39.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 18.1 points, 2.2 assists and 7 rebounds.

Christian Braun is averaging 15.5 points, 5.2 boards and 2.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Russell Westbrook is averaging 13.2 points, 5 rebounds and 6.1 assists.

Rockets Leaders

Per game, Alperen Sengun gives the Rockets 19.2 points, 10.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Jalen Green's numbers on the season are 21.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. He is draining 42.5% of his shots from the floor and 35.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.9 treys.

The Rockets are receiving 14 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game from Amen Thompson.

The Rockets are receiving 14.1 points, 3.7 boards and 5.6 assists per game from Fred VanVleet.

The Rockets receive 14.1 points per game from Dillon Brooks, plus 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.