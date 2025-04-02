Rockets vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 2

Rockets vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Wednesday, April 2, 2025

Wednesday, April 2, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and KJZZ

The Utah Jazz (16-60) are big, 17.5-point underdogs as they attempt to break a six-game losing streak when they visit the Houston Rockets (49-27) on Wednesday, April 2, 2025 at Toyota Center. The game airs at 8 p.m. ET on SCHN and KJZZ. The over/under for the matchup is set at 226.5.

Rockets vs. Jazz Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -17.5 226.5 -2000 +1040

Rockets vs. Jazz Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rockets win (86.5%)

Rockets vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Rockets are 40-35-1 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Jazz are 37-38-1 this season.

Rockets games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 40 times this season.

The Jazz have hit the over 55.3% of the time this year (42 of 76 games with a set point total).

Houston has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 19 times in 38 games at home, and it has covered 21 times in 38 games when playing on the road.

The Rockets have gone over the total in 17 of 38 home games (44.7%). They've fared better in road games, topping the total in 23 of 38 matchups (60.5%).

Utah has been better against the spread away (19-18-0) than at home (18-20-1) this year.

In terms of the over/under, Jazz games have finished over less frequently at home (21 of 39, 53.8%) than away (21 of 37, 56.8%).

Rockets Leaders

Alperen Sengun averages 19.1 points, 10.4 boards and 4.9 assists.

Jalen Green is averaging 21.5 points, 3.4 assists and 4.7 rebounds.

Amen Thompson is averaging 14.1 points, 3.7 assists and 8.3 rebounds.

Fred VanVleet is averaging 14.3 points, 5.6 assists and 3.9 boards.

Dillon Brooks' numbers on the season are 13.9 points, 3.7 boards and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 42.2% from the floor and 39.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.5 made 3-pointers.

Jazz Leaders

Walker Kessler's numbers on the season are 11.1 points, 12.2 boards and 1.7 assists per game. He is also draining 66.7% of his shots from the floor.

Keyonte George's numbers on the season are 16.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game. He is sinking 39.2% of his shots from the field and 34.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.6 treys.

The Jazz receive 18.2 points per game from Collin Sexton, plus 2.8 boards and 4.2 assists.

Per game, Isaiah Collier gives the Jazz 8.3 points, 3.3 boards and 6.2 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Kyle Filipowski averages 9.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists. He is draining 51.6% of his shots from the floor and 38.1% from 3-point range, with 1.1 treys per contest.

