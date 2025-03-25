Rockets vs. Hawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 25

Rockets vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Tuesday, March 25, 2025

Tuesday, March 25, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and FDSSE

The Atlanta Hawks (35-36) are 8-point underdogs as they look to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the Houston Rockets (46-26) on Tuesday, March 25, 2025 at Toyota Center. The matchup airs at 8 p.m. ET on SCHN and FDSSE. The over/under is 232.5 in the matchup.

Rockets vs. Hawks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -8 232.5 -330 +265

Rockets vs. Hawks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rockets win (78%)

Rockets vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Rockets are 39-32-1 against the spread this season.

The Hawks have 35 wins against the spread in 71 games this year.

This season, Rockets games have hit the over 38 times out of 71 chances.

Hawks games this year have hit the over on 42 of 71 set point totals (59.2%).

In home games, Houston sports a worse record against the spread (19-17-1) compared to its ATS record in away games (20-15-0).

The Rockets have gone over the total in 17 of 37 home games (45.9%). They've done better in road games, going over the total in 21 of 35 matchups (60%).

Atlanta has been better against the spread away (18-17-0) than at home (17-19-0) this season.

In 2024-25, a higher percentage of the Hawks' games have finished above the over/under at home (61.1%, 22 of 36) than on the road (57.1%, 20 of 35).

Rockets Leaders

Alperen Sengun averages 19 points, 10.5 boards and 4.9 assists.

Jalen Green's numbers on the season are 21.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game, shooting 42.2% from the floor and 35.1% from downtown, with an average of 2.9 made 3-pointers.

Amen Thompson averages 14 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists, shooting 55.1% from the floor.

Fred VanVleet is averaging 14.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.6 assists.

Dillon Brooks is averaging 14.1 points, 3.8 boards and 1.7 assists.

Hawks Leaders

Trae Young's numbers on the season are 24.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 11.4 assists per contest. He is also draining 41% of his shots from the field and 33.2% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.8 triples.

Per game, Dyson Daniels provides the Hawks 13.9 points, 5.7 boards and 4.3 assists. He also averages 3.1 steals (first in NBA) and 0.7 blocks.

Per game, Onyeka Okongwu gives the Hawks 13 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 1 block.

The Hawks get 18.9 points per game from Jalen Johnson, plus 10 boards and 5 assists.

The Hawks receive 12.1 points per game from Zaccharie Risacher, plus 3.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists.

