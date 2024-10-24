Rockets vs. Grizzlies NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for October 25

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Friday, October 25, 2024

Friday, October 25, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and FDS-SE(MEM)

The Houston Rockets (0-1) host the Memphis Grizzlies (1-0) in a matchup of Southwest Division teams at Toyota Center, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, October 25, 2024. The Rockets are 1.5-point favorites in the game, the first matchup between the teams this season. The matchup has an over/under set at 217.5 points.

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -1.5 -110 -110 217.5 -110 -110 -126 +108

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rockets win (81.4%)

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Rockets won 45 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover or pushing 37 times.

As 1.5-point underdogs or more, the Grizzlies went 33-31-1 against the spread last season.

Rockets games went over the point total 41 out of 82 times last season.

In 82 Grizzlies games last season, 38 of them went over the total.

When playing at home last season, Houston had a better record against the spread (27-13-1) compared to its ATS record in away games (18-22-1).

Memphis' winning percentage against the spread at home was .366 (15-25-1) last season. On the road, it was .585 (24-17-0).

Rockets Leaders

Fred VanVleet averaged 17.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 8.1 assists last season. He also drained 41.6% of his shots from the field and 38.7% from 3-point range, with 3.1 triples per contest (seventh in NBA).

Alperen Sengun collected 21.1 points, 9.3 boards and 5.0 assists. He made 53.7% of his shots from the floor.

Jalen Green collected 19.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He made 42.3% of his shots from the field and 33.2% from 3-point range, with 2.5 treys per game.

Jabari Smith Jr. collected 13.7 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists. He made 45.4% of his shots from the field and 36.3% from 3-point range, with 1.8 triples per contest.

Amen Thompson collected 9.5 points, 6.6 boards and 2.6 assists per game, plus 1.3 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Grizzlies Leaders

Jaren Jackson Jr. put up 22.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists last season, shooting 44.4% from the field and 32.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Desmond Bane's numbers last season were 23.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.5 assists per contest, shooting 46.4% from the field and 38.1% from downtown, with an average of 3.3 made 3-pointers.

Santi Aldama's numbers last season were 10.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, shooting 43.5% from the floor and 34.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.7 made 3-pointers.

Vince Williams Jr.'s stats last season were 10.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest, shooting 44.6% from the floor and 37.8% from downtown, with an average of 1.5 made 3-pointers.

Gregory Jackson collected 14.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists, shooting 42.8% from the floor and 35.7% from downtown, with 2.1 made treys per contest.

