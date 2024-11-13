Rockets vs. Clippers NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 13

Rockets vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 13, 2024

Wednesday, November 13, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and FDSSC

The Houston Rockets (7-4) are favored (by 5 points) to continue a three-game home winning streak when they host the Los Angeles Clippers (6-5) on Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. The point total is 215 in the matchup.

Rockets vs. Clippers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -5 -108 -112 215 -110 -110 -210 +176

Rockets vs. Clippers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rockets win (54.1%)

Rockets vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Rockets are 6-5-0 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Clippers are 7-4-0 this season.

Rockets games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under four times this season.

Clippers games this year have hit the over on four of 11 set point totals (36.4%).

Houston has done a better job covering the spread in home games (4-2-0) than it has in road affairs (2-3-0).

When it comes to point totals, the Rockets hit the over more consistently in home games, as they've gone over the total three times in six opportunities this season (50%). In road games, they have hit the over one time in five opportunities (20%).

This season, Los Angeles is 3-4-0 at home against the spread (.429 winning percentage). On the road, it is 4-0-0 ATS (1.000).

In terms of the over/under, Clippers games have gone over more frequently at home (three of seven, 42.9%) than away (one of four, 25%).

Rockets Leaders

Alperen Sengun is averaging 17.8 points, 11.5 boards and 3.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

Jalen Green's numbers on the season are 20.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest, shooting 39.1% from the field and 34.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3 made 3-pointers.

Fred VanVleet averages 13.2 points, 3.9 boards and 5.8 assists, shooting 37.6% from the field and 28.2% from beyond the arc, with 2 made treys per contest.

Tari Eason is averaging 11.6 points, 5.2 boards and 1.3 assists.

Amen Thompson is averaging 10.3 points, 6.1 boards and 2 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.7 blocked shots.

Clippers Leaders

James Harden averages 20.8 points for the Clippers, plus 8.4 rebounds and 9 assists.

The Clippers receive 16.9 points per game from Ivica Zubac, plus 12.8 boards and 2.5 assists.

The Clippers are receiving 26 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Norman Powell.

Derrick Jones Jr.'s numbers on the season are 11.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. He is draining 50% of his shots from the floor and 45.2% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.7 treys.

The Clippers are getting 6.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Kris Dunn.

