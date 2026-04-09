Rockets vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 9

Rockets vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Thursday, April 9, 2026

Thursday, April 9, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and NBCS-PH

The Houston Rockets (50-29) are favored (by 3.5 points) to continue a five-game home winning streak when they host the Philadelphia 76ers (43-36) on Thursday, April 9, 2026 at 8 p.m. ET. The matchup has an over/under of 225.5 points.

Rockets vs. 76ers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -3.5 225.5 -172 +144

Rockets vs. 76ers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rockets win (70.9%)

Rockets vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The Rockets have covered the spread 33 times over 79 games with a set spread.

Against the spread, the 76ers are 39-38-2 this season.

This season, Rockets games have hit the over 37 times.

76ers games this season have hit the over on 40 of 79 set point totals (50.6%).

Houston has a worse record against the spread when playing at home (14-24-0) than it does in away games (19-22-0).

The Rockets have eclipsed the over/under in a lower percentage of home games (36.8%) than away games (56.1%).

Philadelphia has been better against the spread away (22-16-1) than at home (17-22-1) this year.

76ers games have finished above the over/under less frequently at home (19 times out of 40) than on the road (21 of 39) this year.

Rockets Leaders

Kevin Durant is averaging 25.8 points, 5.4 boards and 4.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Alperen Sengun's numbers on the season are 20.5 points, 8.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game, shooting 51.9% from the floor.

Amen Thompson is averaging 18 points, 5.3 assists and 7.8 rebounds.

Jabari Smith Jr. is averaging 15.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

Reed Sheppard's numbers on the season are 13.6 points, 2.9 boards and 3.4 assists per game, shooting 43.2% from the field and 39.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.8 made treys.

76ers Leaders

Per game, Tyrese Maxey gets the 76ers 28.4 points, 4.1 boards and 6.7 assists. He also averages 1.9 steals (third in league) and 0.8 blocks.

VJ Edgecombe's numbers on the season are 16 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4 assists per contest. He is draining 43.8% of his shots from the floor and 35.7% from 3-point range, with an average of 2 treys.

The 76ers receive 13.4 points per game from Quentin Grimes, plus 3.7 boards and 3.3 assists.

The 76ers are receiving 26.9 points, 7.7 boards and 3.9 assists per game from Joel Embiid.

The 76ers receive 7.9 points per game from Dominick Barlow, plus 4.8 boards and 1.3 assists.

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