Rockets vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 17

Rockets vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Monday, March 17, 2025

Monday, March 17, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and NBCS-PH+

The Houston Rockets (43-25) are heavy, 15-point favorites as they attempt to extend a six-game winning streak when they host the Philadelphia 76ers (23-44) on Monday, March 17, 2025 at Toyota Center. The contest airs at 8 p.m. ET on SCHN and NBCS-PH+. The matchup has an over/under set at 223 points.

Rockets vs. 76ers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -15 223 -901 +610

Rockets vs. 76ers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rockets win (85.7%)

Rockets vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The Rockets have gone 38-29-1 against the spread this season.

The 76ers are 25-42-0 against the spread this year.

Games involving the Rockets have hit the over 35 times out of 67 chances this season.

76ers games this year have hit the over on 38 of 67 set point totals (56.7%).

Against the spread, Houston has played worse when playing at home, covering 19 times in 35 home games, and 19 times in 33 road games.

The Rockets have eclipsed the over/under less consistently at home, hitting the over in 15 of 35 home matchups (42.9%). In away games, they have hit the over in 20 of 33 games (60.6%).

Philadelphia's winning percentage against the spread at home is .324 (11-23-0). Away, it is .424 (14-19-0).

76ers games have finished above the over/under less often at home (18 times out of 34) than away (20 of 33) this season.

Rockets Leaders

Alperen Sengun averages 19.2 points, 10.5 boards and 4.9 assists.

Jalen Green is averaging 21.3 points, 4.6 boards and 3.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Fred VanVleet is averaging 14.3 points, 5.7 assists and 3.9 rebounds.

Dillon Brooks' numbers on the season are 13.8 points, 3.9 boards and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 42% from the field and 39.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.4 made treys.

Tari Eason is averaging 12.2 points, 1.4 assists and 6.3 boards.

76ers Leaders

Tyrese Maxey averages 26.3 points, 3.3 boards and 6.1 assists. He is also draining 43.7% of his shots from the field and 33.7% from 3-point range, with 3.1 triples per contest.

Per game, Kelly Oubre Jr. gives the 76ers 15.1 points, 6.1 boards and 1.8 assists. He also averages 1.5 steals (10th in league) and 0.5 blocks.

Quentin Grimes averages 12.7 points, 4.1 boards and 2.6 assists. He is making 47.9% of his shots from the field and 38.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 treys per game.

The 76ers are getting 10.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2 assists per game from Guerschon Yabusele.

Andre Drummond's numbers on the season are 7.3 points, 7.8 boards and 0.9 assists per game. He is making 50% of his shots from the field.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.