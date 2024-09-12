Rob Gronkowski's Bold Prediction for the Cincinnati Bengals

The surprise of Week 1 in the NFL was the New England Patriots defeating the Cincinnati Bengals despite being 7.5-point underdogs via the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

With star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase's ongoing contract situation, wide receiver Tee Higgins nursing a hamstring injury that forced him to miss the opener, and losing to a team that had a preseason win total at 4.5, the Bengals are starting to get doubters about their outlook this year.

On Wednesday's episode of Up & Adams, Super Bowl Champion tight end Rob Gronkowski explained why he believes the Bengals will miss the playoffs this season.

FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL odds currently have the Bengals still favored to make the playoffs. Cincy is listed at -150 odds to make the NFL playoffs and +122 odds to fail to reach them.

Are you siding with Gronk on the Bengals?

4x SB Champ @RobGronkowski believes the #Bengals will MISS the playoffs for a second straight season

