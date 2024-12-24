Rico Dowdle Fantasy Week 17: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Eagles

Rico Dowdle and the Dallas Cowboys will face the Philadelphia Eagles and their ninth-ranked run defense (102.9 yards conceded per game) in Week 17, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Dowdle worth a look for his upcoming matchup against the Eagles? Scroll down, because we can help you make the right call.

Dowdle vs. Eagles Game Info

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles Game Day: December 29, 2024

December 29, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 10.2

10.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.1

11.1 Projected Rushing Yards: 69.81

69.81 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.30

0.30 Projected Receiving Yards: 12.44

12.44 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.06

Projections provided by numberFire

Dowdle Fantasy Performance

With 135.6 fantasy points in 2024 (9.7 per game), Dowdle is the 25th-ranked player at the RB position and 73rd among all players.

Looking at his last three games, Dowdle has amassed 34.1 fantasy points (11.4 per game) as he's rushed for 303 yards and scored zero touchdowns on 56 carries. As a receiver, he's chipped in with 38 yards on four grabs (five targets).

Dowdle has amassed 60.2 fantasy points (12.0 per game) during his last five games, as he's rushed for 501 yards with one touchdown on 97 carries. As a pass-catcher, he has chipped in with 61 yards on 10 grabs (11 targets).

The peak of Dowdle's fantasy season was a Week 13 performance against the New York Giants, a matchup in which he posted 18.3 fantasy points (22 carries, 112 yards, 1 TD).

From a fantasy perspective, Rico Dowdle had his worst game of the season in Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns, when he tallied just 3.2 fantasy points (8 carries, 26 yards).

Eagles Defensive Performance

Philadelphia has given up more than 300 yards passing to one player this season.

The Eagles have allowed 11 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Philadelphia has given up two or more TD passes to six opposing QBs this year.

The Eagles have given up three or more passing TDs to one opposing QB this season.

Philadelphia has allowed three players to amass over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Eagles have given up a touchdown reception by 18 players this season.

A total of two players have hauled in more than one touchdown pass versus Philadelphia this year.

The Eagles' defense has not allowed a player to rack up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Philadelphia has allowed eight players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this season.

A total of One player has run for more than one touchdown against the Eagles this season.

