Rico Dowdle Fantasy Week 16: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Buccaneers

Dallas Cowboys RB Rico Dowdle will be up against the 11th-ranked rushing defense of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (109.2 yards conceded per game) in Week 16, at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday.

For more details on Dowdle, if you're considering him for your DFS roster, check out this article before his upcoming game against the Buccaneers.

Dowdle vs. Buccaneers Game Info

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game Day: December 22, 2024

December 22, 2024 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 11.8

11.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.7

12.7 Projected Rushing Yards: 72.99

72.99 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.51

0.51 Projected Receiving Yards: 12.13

12.13 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.08

Projections provided by numberFire

Dowdle Fantasy Performance

Dowdle is currently the 26th-ranked fantasy player at his position (67th overall), putting up 130.5 total fantasy points (10.0 per game).

During his last three games, Dowdle has delivered 47.3 total fantasy points (15.8 per game), running the ball 65 times for 392 yards and one score. As a receiver, he has tacked on 21 yards on four receptions (five targets).

Dowdle has 58.5 total fantasy points (11.7 per game) in his last five games, toting the ball 94 times for 506 yards with one touchdown. As a receiver, he has added 39 yards on nine catches (13 targets).

The high point of Dowdle's fantasy campaign was a Week 13 outburst versus the New York Giants, a game when he came through with 112 rushing yards and one TD on 22 carries (for 18.3 total fantasy points). As a pass-catcher, he caught three balls (on three targets) for 11 yards.

From a fantasy standpoint, Rico Dowdle delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the year (3.2 points) in Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns, rushing for 26 yards on eight carries with one catch for six yards.

Buccaneers Defensive Performance

Tampa Bay has given up over 300 yards passing to three players this year.

A total of Nine players have thrown for at least one TD against the Buccaneers this season.

A total of six players have thrown for two or more TDs versus Tampa Bay this year.

Four players have thrown for at least three TDs in a game versus the Buccaneers this season.

Tampa Bay has allowed five players to rack up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Buccaneers have given up a touchdown reception by 19 players this season.

A total of four players have caught more than one TD pass against Tampa Bay this year.

The Buccaneers have allowed two players to amass over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Tampa Bay has allowed 11 players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this year.

The Buccaneers have allowed at least two rushing TDs to one player this year.

