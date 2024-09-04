Rico Dowdle Fantasy Week 1: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Browns

Dallas Cowboys RB Rico Dowdle will take on the team with last season's 11th-ranked rushing defense, the Cleveland Browns (105.5 yards conceded per game), in Week 1 -- kicking off at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is Dowdle worth considering for his upcoming matchup against the Browns? Keep reading, because we can help you make the right call.

Thinking about playing Dowdle this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Dowdle vs. Browns Game Info

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys at Cleveland Browns

Dallas Cowboys at Cleveland Browns Game Day: September 8, 2024

September 8, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 5.30

5.30 Projected Rushing Yards: 32.30

32.30 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.15

0.15 Projected Receiving Yards: 9.11

9.11 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.05

Projections provided by numberFire

Dowdle 2023 Fantasy Performance

Ranked 187th overall and 46th at his position, Dowdle accumulated 74.5 fantasy points (4.7 per game) in 2023.

Dowdle accumulated 13.9 fantasy points -- 12 carries, 79 yards, 1 TD -- in his best game last year, in Week 10 against the New York Giants.

In Week 14 versus the Philadelphia Eagles, Dowdle put up 11.2 fantasy points (his second-best total last year), via this stat line: 12 carries, 46 yards, 1 TD.

Dowdle accumulated 0.4 fantasy points -- 2 carries, 4 yards -- in his worst game of the season, Week 16 versus the Miami Dolphins.

Dowdle collected 0.8 fantasy points -- 2 carries, 8 yards -- in his second-worst game of the year. That was in Week 9 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Browns Defensive Performance

Cleveland surrendered more than 300 passing yards to one QB last year.

Last season, the Browns allowed 13 QBs to throw at least one TD pass in a game.

In the passing game, Cleveland allowed seven players to throw at least two touchdowns in a game last year.

In the passing game, the Browns gave up at least three passing touchdowns to three opposing quarterbacks last year.

Versus Cleveland last season, three players racked up more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

The Browns allowed 20 players to haul in a TD pass against them last season.

Against Cleveland last year, three players hauled in more than one touchdown pass in a game.

In the ground game, two players recorded more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Browns last season.

Against Cleveland last season, 13 players rushed for at least one TD.

The Browns allowed at least two rushing TDs on the ground to two players last season.

Want more data and analysis on Rico Dowdle? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.