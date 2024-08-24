Rico Dowdle 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Going into the 2024 season, Rico Dowdle is the 47th-ranked running back (by average fantasy draft position), after the Dallas Cowboys player was 46th among all RBs in fantasy points a year ago, with 74.5. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, see below.

Rico Dowdle Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Dowdle's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 74.5 187 46 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 100.0 142 44

Rico Dowdle 2023 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Dowdle finished with 13.9 fantasy points -- 12 carries, 79 yards, 1 TD. That was in Week 10 versus the New York Giants. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 @Giants 2.4 6 24 0 - 0 0 24 Week 2 Jets 4.3 7 26 0 1 1 0 43 Week 3 @Cardinals 10.6 4 21 0 3 3 1 46 Week 4 Patriots 1.7 3 9 0 1 1 0 17 Week 5 @49ers 1.5 5 15 0 1 0 0 15 Week 6 @Chargers 1.2 3 12 0 - 0 0 12 Week 8 Rams 2.5 5 18 0 2 2 0 25 View Full Table

Rico Dowdle vs. Other Cowboys Rushers

The Cowboys, who ranked first in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 56.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 43.3% of the time. Here's a look at how Dowdle's 2023 rushing numbers stack up against his Dallas Cowboys teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Rico Dowdle 89 361 2 15 4.1 Ezekiel Elliott 184 642 3 21 3.5 Dak Prescott 55 242 2 13 4.4 Dalvin Cook 67 214 0 8 3.2

