Rico Dowdle 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook
Going into the 2024 season, Rico Dowdle is the 47th-ranked running back (by average fantasy draft position), after the Dallas Cowboys player was 46th among all RBs in fantasy points a year ago, with 74.5. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, see below.
Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!
Rico Dowdle Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at Dowdle's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2023 Fantasy Points
|74.5
|187
|46
|2024 Projected Fantasy Points
|100.0
|142
|44
Rico Dowdle 2023 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season, Dowdle finished with 13.9 fantasy points -- 12 carries, 79 yards, 1 TD. That was in Week 10 versus the New York Giants. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
|Week 1
|@Giants
|2.4
|6
|24
|0
|-
|0
|0
|24
|Week 2
|Jets
|4.3
|7
|26
|0
|1
|1
|0
|43
|Week 3
|@Cardinals
|10.6
|4
|21
|0
|3
|3
|1
|46
|Week 4
|Patriots
|1.7
|3
|9
|0
|1
|1
|0
|17
|Week 5
|@49ers
|1.5
|5
|15
|0
|1
|0
|0
|15
|Week 6
|@Chargers
|1.2
|3
|12
|0
|-
|0
|0
|12
|Week 8
|Rams
|2.5
|5
|18
|0
|2
|2
|0
|25
Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!
Rico Dowdle vs. Other Cowboys Rushers
The Cowboys, who ranked first in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 56.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 43.3% of the time. Here's a look at how Dowdle's 2023 rushing numbers stack up against his Dallas Cowboys teammates:
Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
|Rico Dowdle
|89
|361
|2
|15
|4.1
|Ezekiel Elliott
|184
|642
|3
|21
|3.5
|Dak Prescott
|55
|242
|2
|13
|4.4
|Dalvin Cook
|67
|214
|0
|8
|3.2
New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
Want more data and analysis on Rico Dowdle? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.