NFL

Ricky Pearsall 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Ricky Pearsall 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Ricky Pearsall is the 46th-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2025 season, after posting 62.5 fantasy points a year ago (80th among all NFL WRs). For lots more stats and projections on the San Francisco 49ers player, see below.

Ricky Pearsall Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Pearsall's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points62.522780
2025 Projected Fantasy Points111.811139

Ricky Pearsall 2024 Game-by-Game

Pearsall picked up 20.7 fantasy points -- eight receptions, 141 yards and one touchdown -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 17 against the Detroit Lions. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 7Chiefs2.153210
Week 8Cowboys7.744380
Week 10@Buccaneers13.364731
Week 11Seahawks0.02000
Week 12@Packers0.0000
Week 13@Bills0.01000
Week 14Bears0.52150

Ricky Pearsall vs. Other 49ers Receivers

The 49ers, who ranked 13th in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 53.8% of the time while opting for the ground attack 46.2% of the time. Below is a glance at how Pearsall's 2024 receiving stats stack up against his San Francisco 49ers teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Ricky Pearsall463140037
George Kittle94781106819
Jauan Jennings11377975615
Demarcus Robinson6431505711

Want more data and analysis on Ricky Pearsall? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

