Ricky Pearsall 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Ricky Pearsall is the 46th-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2025 season, after posting 62.5 fantasy points a year ago (80th among all NFL WRs). For lots more stats and projections on the San Francisco 49ers player, see below.
Ricky Pearsall Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at Pearsall's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|62.5
|227
|80
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|111.8
|111
|39
Ricky Pearsall 2024 Game-by-Game
Pearsall picked up 20.7 fantasy points -- eight receptions, 141 yards and one touchdown -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 17 against the Detroit Lions. See the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 7
|Chiefs
|2.1
|5
|3
|21
|0
|Week 8
|Cowboys
|7.7
|4
|4
|38
|0
|Week 10
|@Buccaneers
|13.3
|6
|4
|73
|1
|Week 11
|Seahawks
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 12
|@Packers
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 13
|@Bills
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 14
|Bears
|0.5
|2
|1
|5
|0
Ricky Pearsall vs. Other 49ers Receivers
The 49ers, who ranked 13th in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 53.8% of the time while opting for the ground attack 46.2% of the time. Below is a glance at how Pearsall's 2024 receiving stats stack up against his San Francisco 49ers teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Ricky Pearsall
|46
|31
|400
|3
|7
|George Kittle
|94
|78
|1106
|8
|19
|Jauan Jennings
|113
|77
|975
|6
|15
|Demarcus Robinson
|64
|31
|505
|7
|11
