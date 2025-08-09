Ricky Pearsall 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Ricky Pearsall is the 46th-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2025 season, after posting 62.5 fantasy points a year ago (80th among all NFL WRs). For lots more stats and projections on the San Francisco 49ers player, see below.

Ricky Pearsall Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Pearsall's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 62.5 227 80 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 111.8 111 39

Ricky Pearsall 2024 Game-by-Game

Pearsall picked up 20.7 fantasy points -- eight receptions, 141 yards and one touchdown -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 17 against the Detroit Lions. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 7 Chiefs 2.1 5 3 21 0 Week 8 Cowboys 7.7 4 4 38 0 Week 10 @Buccaneers 13.3 6 4 73 1 Week 11 Seahawks 0.0 2 0 0 0 Week 12 @Packers 0.0 0 0 0 Week 13 @Bills 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 14 Bears 0.5 2 1 5 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Ricky Pearsall vs. Other 49ers Receivers

The 49ers, who ranked 13th in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 53.8% of the time while opting for the ground attack 46.2% of the time. Below is a glance at how Pearsall's 2024 receiving stats stack up against his San Francisco 49ers teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Ricky Pearsall 46 31 400 3 7 George Kittle 94 78 1106 8 19 Jauan Jennings 113 77 975 6 15 Demarcus Robinson 64 31 505 7 11

