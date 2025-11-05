Rice vs UAB Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 11 2025

The Saturday schedule in college football includes a matchup between the Rice Owls and the UAB Blazers.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Rice vs UAB Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Rice: (-140) | UAB: (+116)

Rice: (-140) | UAB: (+116) Spread: Rice: -2.5 (-115) | UAB: +2.5 (-105)

Rice: -2.5 (-115) | UAB: +2.5 (-105) Total: 54.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Rice vs UAB Betting Trends

Rice is 4-5-0 against the spread this season.

Rice has won once ATS (1-2) as a 2.5-point or higher favorite this season.

This season, six of Rice's nine games have hit the over.

UAB has three wins in eight contests against the spread this year.

UAB is 3-3 as 2.5-point or bigger underdogs in 2025.

UAB has played eight games this season, and five of them have gone over the total.

Rice vs UAB Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Owls win (56.5%)

Rice vs UAB Point Spread

Rice is favored by 2.5 points (-115 to cover) in this matchup. UAB, the underdog, is -105.

Rice vs UAB Over/Under

The over/under for the Rice versus UAB matchup on Nov. 8 has been set at 54.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Rice vs UAB Moneyline

Rice is a -140 favorite on the moneyline, while UAB is a +116 underdog.

Rice vs. UAB Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Rice 20.8 105 29.1 106 46.9 9 UAB 28.4 76 38.8 132 60.6 8

Rice vs. UAB Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 8, 2025

Saturday, November 8, 2025 Game time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Stadium: Rice Stadium

