Rice vs Charlotte Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 4 2025

NCAA football action on Thursday includes the Rice Owls facing the Charlotte 49ers.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about NCAA football betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rice vs Charlotte Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Rice: (-142) | Charlotte: (+118)

Rice: (-142) | Charlotte: (+118) Spread: Rice: -2.5 (-120) | Charlotte: +2.5 (-102)

Rice: -2.5 (-120) | Charlotte: +2.5 (-102) Total: 42.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Rice vs Charlotte Betting Trends

Rice hasn won once against the spread this year.

Rice has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 2.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Two of three Rice games have gone over the point total this year.

Charlotte has but one win versus the spread this season.

Charlotte is winless ATS (0-2) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs this year.

One Charlotte game (out of three) has hit the over this year.

Rice vs Charlotte Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Owls win (58.9%)

Rice vs Charlotte Point Spread

Rice is favored by 2.5 points (-120 to cover) in this matchup. Charlotte, the underdog, is -102.

Rice vs Charlotte Over/Under

The over/under for Rice-Charlotte on Sept. 18 is 42.5. The over is -108, and the under is -112.

Rice vs Charlotte Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rice-Charlotte, Rice is the favorite at -142, and Charlotte is +118.

Rice vs. Charlotte Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Rice 20.3 101 21.3 72 45.2 3 Charlotte 18.7 112 29.7 110 55.2 3

Rice vs. Charlotte Game Info

Game day: Thursday, September 18, 2025

Thursday, September 18, 2025 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Stadium: Jerry Richardson Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Rice vs. Charlotte analysis on FanDuel Research.