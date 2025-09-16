Rice vs Charlotte Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 4 2025
NCAA football action on Thursday includes the Rice Owls facing the Charlotte 49ers.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about NCAA football betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Rice vs Charlotte Odds & Spread
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
- All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: Rice: (-142) | Charlotte: (+118)
- Spread: Rice: -2.5 (-120) | Charlotte: +2.5 (-102)
- Total: 42.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)
Rice vs Charlotte Betting Trends
- Rice hasn won once against the spread this year.
- Rice has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 2.5-point favorite or greater this year.
- Two of three Rice games have gone over the point total this year.
- Charlotte has but one win versus the spread this season.
- Charlotte is winless ATS (0-2) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs this year.
- One Charlotte game (out of three) has hit the over this year.
Rice vs Charlotte Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Owls win (58.9%)
Rice vs Charlotte Point Spread
Rice is favored by 2.5 points (-120 to cover) in this matchup. Charlotte, the underdog, is -102.
Rice vs Charlotte Over/Under
The over/under for Rice-Charlotte on Sept. 18 is 42.5. The over is -108, and the under is -112.
Rice vs Charlotte Moneyline
Looking at the moneyline for Rice-Charlotte, Rice is the favorite at -142, and Charlotte is +118.
Rice vs. Charlotte Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Rice
|20.3
|101
|21.3
|72
|45.2
|3
|Charlotte
|18.7
|112
|29.7
|110
|55.2
|3
Rice vs. Charlotte Game Info
- Game day: Thursday, September 18, 2025
- Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Stadium: Jerry Richardson Stadium
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Check out even more in-depth Rice vs. Charlotte analysis on FanDuel Research.