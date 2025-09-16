Tuesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Sept. 16
The Philadelphia Phillies versus the Los Angeles Dodgers is a game to watch on a Tuesday MLB slate that includes plenty of compelling matchups. We have predictions for every game in the article below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Atlanta Braves at Washington Nationals
Game Info
- When: 1:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Nationals Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, MASN and FDSSO
- Probable Pitchers: Jake Irvin vs. Chris Sale
- Records: Nationals (62-87), Braves (66-83)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 64.31%
- Nationals Win Probability: 35.69%
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and MARQ
- Probable Pitchers: Paul Skenes vs. Cade Horton
- Records: Pirates (65-85), Cubs (85-64)
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: -130
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 54.33%
- Pirates Win Probability: 45.67%
Cleveland Guardians at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: FDSDET and CLEG
- Probable Pitchers: Casey Mize vs. Joey Cantillo
- Records: Tigers (85-65), Guardians (78-71)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -138
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: +118
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 59.60%
- Guardians Win Probability: 40.40%
Athletics at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: NESN and NBCS-CA
- Probable Pitchers: Connelly Early vs. Jeffrey Springs
- Records: Red Sox (82-68), Athletics (70-80)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -154
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +130
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics
- Athletics Win Probability: 50.99%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 49.01%
Atlanta Braves at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Nationals Park
- TV Channel: MASN and FDSSO
- Probable Pitchers: MacKenzie Gore vs. Chris Sale
- Records: Nationals (62-87), Braves (66-83)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -200
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +168
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Nationals
- Nationals Win Probability: 54.12%
- Braves Win Probability: 45.88%
San Diego Padres at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: TBS, SNY and SDPA
- Probable Pitchers: Clay Holmes vs. Michael King
- Records: Mets (77-73), Padres (82-68)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -110
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 50.10%
- Mets Win Probability: 49.90%
Toronto Blue Jays at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:35 p.m. ET
- Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field
- TV Channel: FDSSUN and SNET
- Probable Pitchers: Ryan Pepiot vs. José Berrios
- Records: Rays (73-76), Blue Jays (87-62)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -120
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 51.55%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 48.45%
Seattle Mariners at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSKC and ROOT Sports NW
- Probable Pitchers: Michael Wacha vs. Logan Gilbert
- Records: Royals (75-75), Mariners (82-68)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -136
- Royals Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 56.93%
- Royals Win Probability: 43.07%
Baltimore Orioles at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Rate Field
- TV Channel: CHSN and MASN2
- Probable Pitchers: Shane Smith vs. Tyler Wells
- Records: White Sox (57-93), Orioles (69-80)
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: -130
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: White Sox
- White Sox Win Probability: 51.77%
- Orioles Win Probability: 48.23%
New York Yankees at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Field
- TV Channel: MNNT and YES
- Probable Pitchers: Zebby Matthews vs. Cam Schlittler
- Records: Twins (65-84), Yankees (83-66)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -162
- Twins Moneyline Odds: +136
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 56.61%
- Twins Win Probability: 43.39%
Los Angeles Angels at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: American Family Field
- TV Channel: FDSWI
- Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta vs. Caden Dana
- Records: Brewers (91-59), Angels (69-81)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -270
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +220
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 72.33%
- Angels Win Probability: 27.67%
Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSMW and FDSOH
- Probable Pitchers: Michael McGreevy vs. Andrew Abbott
- Records: Cardinals (73-77), Reds (74-75)
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -108
- Reds Moneyline Odds: -108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
- Cardinals Win Probability: 50.88%
- Reds Win Probability: 49.12%
Texas Rangers at Houston Astros
Game Info
- When: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Daikin Park
- TV Channel: SCHN and RSN
- Probable Pitchers: Cristian Javier vs. Merrill Kelly
- Records: Astros (81-69), Rangers (79-71)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 50.31%
- Rangers Win Probability: 49.69%
Miami Marlins at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Coors Field
- TV Channel: COLR and FDSFL
- Probable Pitchers: Kyle Freeland vs. Eury Pérez
- Records: Rockies (41-109), Marlins (70-80)
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: -146
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +124
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
- Marlins Win Probability: 61.25%
- Rockies Win Probability: 38.75%
San Francisco Giants at Arizona Diamondbacks
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Field
- TV Channel: ARID and NBCS-BA
- Probable Pitchers: Eduardo Rodríguez vs.
- Records: Diamondbacks (75-75), Giants (75-74)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 63.79%
- Giants Win Probability: 36.21%
Philadelphia Phillies at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet LA and NBCS-PH
- Probable Pitchers: Shohei Ohtani vs. Cristopher Sanchez
- Records: Dodgers (84-65), Phillies (89-61)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -116
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 55.17%
- Phillies Win Probability: 44.83%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.