Tuesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Sept. 16

The Philadelphia Phillies versus the Los Angeles Dodgers is a game to watch on a Tuesday MLB slate that includes plenty of compelling matchups. We have predictions for every game in the article below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Atlanta Braves at Washington Nationals

Game Info

When: 1:05 p.m. ET

1:05 p.m. ET Where: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: MLB Network, MASN and FDSSO

MLB Network, MASN and FDSSO Probable Pitchers: Jake Irvin vs. Chris Sale

Jake Irvin vs. Chris Sale Records: Nationals (62-87), Braves (66-83)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 64.31%

64.31% Nationals Win Probability: 35.69%

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: SportsNet PT and MARQ

SportsNet PT and MARQ Probable Pitchers: Paul Skenes vs. Cade Horton

Paul Skenes vs. Cade Horton Records: Pirates (65-85), Cubs (85-64)

Pirates (65-85), Cubs (85-64) Pirates Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Cubs Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 54.33%

54.33% Pirates Win Probability: 45.67%

Cleveland Guardians at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: FDSDET and CLEG

FDSDET and CLEG Probable Pitchers: Casey Mize vs. Joey Cantillo

Casey Mize vs. Joey Cantillo Records: Tigers (85-65), Guardians (78-71)

Tigers (85-65), Guardians (78-71) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -138

-138 Guardians Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 59.60%

59.60% Guardians Win Probability: 40.40%

Athletics at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: NESN and NBCS-CA

NESN and NBCS-CA Probable Pitchers: Connelly Early vs. Jeffrey Springs

Connelly Early vs. Jeffrey Springs Records: Red Sox (82-68), Athletics (70-80)

Red Sox (82-68), Athletics (70-80) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -154

-154 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +130

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics

Athletics Athletics Win Probability: 50.99%

50.99% Red Sox Win Probability: 49.01%

San Diego Padres at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: TBS, SNY and SDPA

TBS, SNY and SDPA Probable Pitchers: Clay Holmes vs. Michael King

Clay Holmes vs. Michael King Records: Mets (77-73), Padres (82-68)

Mets (77-73), Padres (82-68) Mets Moneyline Odds: -110

-110 Padres Moneyline Odds: -106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 50.10%

50.10% Mets Win Probability: 49.90%

Toronto Blue Jays at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:35 p.m. ET

7:35 p.m. ET Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field

George M. Steinbrenner Field TV Channel: FDSSUN and SNET

FDSSUN and SNET Probable Pitchers: Ryan Pepiot vs. José Berrios

Ryan Pepiot vs. José Berrios Records: Rays (73-76), Blue Jays (87-62)

Rays (73-76), Blue Jays (87-62) Rays Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 51.55%

51.55% Blue Jays Win Probability: 48.45%

Seattle Mariners at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium TV Channel: FDSKC and ROOT Sports NW

FDSKC and ROOT Sports NW Probable Pitchers: Michael Wacha vs. Logan Gilbert

Michael Wacha vs. Logan Gilbert Records: Royals (75-75), Mariners (82-68)

Royals (75-75), Mariners (82-68) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -136

-136 Royals Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 56.93%

56.93% Royals Win Probability: 43.07%

Baltimore Orioles at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Rate Field

Rate Field TV Channel: CHSN and MASN2

CHSN and MASN2 Probable Pitchers: Shane Smith vs. Tyler Wells

Shane Smith vs. Tyler Wells Records: White Sox (57-93), Orioles (69-80)

White Sox (57-93), Orioles (69-80) White Sox Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Orioles Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: White Sox

White Sox White Sox Win Probability: 51.77%

51.77% Orioles Win Probability: 48.23%

New York Yankees at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: MNNT and YES

MNNT and YES Probable Pitchers: Zebby Matthews vs. Cam Schlittler

Zebby Matthews vs. Cam Schlittler Records: Twins (65-84), Yankees (83-66)

Twins (65-84), Yankees (83-66) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -162

-162 Twins Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 56.61%

56.61% Twins Win Probability: 43.39%

Los Angeles Angels at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: FDSWI

FDSWI Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta vs. Caden Dana

Freddy Peralta vs. Caden Dana Records: Brewers (91-59), Angels (69-81)

Brewers (91-59), Angels (69-81) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -270

-270 Angels Moneyline Odds: +220

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 72.33%

72.33% Angels Win Probability: 27.67%

Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: FDSMW and FDSOH

FDSMW and FDSOH Probable Pitchers: Michael McGreevy vs. Andrew Abbott

Michael McGreevy vs. Andrew Abbott Records: Cardinals (73-77), Reds (74-75)

Cardinals (73-77), Reds (74-75) Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -108

-108 Reds Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals

Cardinals Cardinals Win Probability: 50.88%

50.88% Reds Win Probability: 49.12%

Texas Rangers at Houston Astros

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: Daikin Park

Daikin Park TV Channel: SCHN and RSN

SCHN and RSN Probable Pitchers: Cristian Javier vs. Merrill Kelly

Cristian Javier vs. Merrill Kelly Records: Astros (81-69), Rangers (79-71)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 50.31%

50.31% Rangers Win Probability: 49.69%

Miami Marlins at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR and FDSFL

COLR and FDSFL Probable Pitchers: Kyle Freeland vs. Eury Pérez

Kyle Freeland vs. Eury Pérez Records: Rockies (41-109), Marlins (70-80)

Rockies (41-109), Marlins (70-80) Marlins Moneyline Odds: -146

-146 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +124

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins

Marlins Marlins Win Probability: 61.25%

61.25% Rockies Win Probability: 38.75%

San Francisco Giants at Arizona Diamondbacks

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: Chase Field

Chase Field TV Channel: ARID and NBCS-BA

ARID and NBCS-BA Probable Pitchers: Eduardo Rodríguez vs.

Eduardo Rodríguez vs. Records: Diamondbacks (75-75), Giants (75-74)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Diamondbacks Win Probability: 63.79%

63.79% Giants Win Probability: 36.21%

Philadelphia Phillies at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet LA and NBCS-PH

TBS, SportsNet LA and NBCS-PH Probable Pitchers: Shohei Ohtani vs. Cristopher Sanchez

Shohei Ohtani vs. Cristopher Sanchez Records: Dodgers (84-65), Phillies (89-61)

Dodgers (84-65), Phillies (89-61) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Phillies Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 55.17%

55.17% Phillies Win Probability: 44.83%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.