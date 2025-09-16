Tuesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - Sept. 16

Will AJ Smith-Shawver strike out more than 4.5 batters? Can Trevor Williams surpass 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Sept. 16, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Atlanta Braves at Washington Nationals

AJ Smith-Shawver (Braves): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -148, Under +116) | 2025 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

Trevor Williams (Nationals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -150, Under +118) | 2025 Stats: 3.8 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances

