Tuesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - Sept. 16
Will AJ Smith-Shawver strike out more than 4.5 batters? Can Trevor Williams surpass 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Sept. 16, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Atlanta Braves at Washington Nationals
- AJ Smith-Shawver (Braves): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -148, Under +116) | 2025 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances
- Trevor Williams (Nationals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -150, Under +118) | 2025 Stats: 3.8 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances
