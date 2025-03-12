Rhode Island vs Fordham Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for A-10 Tournament

The No. 10 seed Rhode Island Rams (18-12, 7-11 A-10) square off in the A-10 tournament against the No. 15 seed Fordham Rams (11-20, 3-15 A-10) on Wednesday at Capital One Arena, starting at 2 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Rhode Island vs. Fordham Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Wednesday, March 12, 2025 Game time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV channel: USA

USA Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Arena: Capital One Arena

Rhode Island vs. Fordham Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rhode Island win (76.9%)

Before you wager on Wednesday's Rhode Island-Fordham spread (Rhode Island -4.5) or total (155.5 points), read the betting insights and trends below.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Rhode Island vs. Fordham: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Rhode Island has compiled a 12-17-0 ATS record so far this year.

Fordham is 12-18-0 ATS this season.

As a 4.5-point favorite or more in 2024-25, Rhode Island is 4-7 against the spread compared to the 5-9 ATS record Fordham puts up as a 4.5-point underdog.

The Rhode Island Rams have done a better job covering the spread at home (9-7-0) than they have in road tilts (2-8-0).

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Fordham Rams have a lower winning percentage at home (.333, 5-10-0 record) than on the road (.500, 6-6-0).

Rhode Island's record against the spread in conference play is 7-11-0.

Against the spread in A-10 action, Fordham is 7-11-0 this year.

Rhode Island vs. Fordham: Moneyline Betting Stats

Rhode Island has won in 16, or 76.2%, of the 21 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

This year, the Rhode Island Rams have won eight of nine games when listed as at least -196 or better on the moneyline.

Fordham is 4-16 in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 20% of those games).

The Fordham Rams have gone 1-13 in games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +162 or longer (7.1%).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Rhode Island has a 66.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Rhode Island vs. Fordham Head-to-Head Comparison

Rhode Island has a +108 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.6 points per game. It is putting up 78.3 points per game to rank 71st in college basketball and is giving up 74.7 per outing to rank 264th in college basketball.

Rhode Island's leading scorer, Sebastian Thomas, is 90th in college basketball putting up 17.5 points per game.

Fordham has been outscored by 4.3 points per game (posting 73.6 points per game, 192nd in college basketball, while giving up 77.9 per outing, 323rd in college basketball) and has a -131 scoring differential.

Jackie Johnson III paces Fordham, averaging 18.6 points per game (54th in college basketball).

The 34.3 rebounds per game the Rhode Island Rams average rank 62nd in college basketball, and are 2.1 more than the 32.2 their opponents record per outing.

David Fuchs leads the Rhode Island Rams with 7.5 rebounds per game (108th in college basketball action).

The 33.5 rebounds per game the Fordham Rams accumulate rank 90th in the country. Their opponents record 32.6.

Romad Dean averages 5.7 rebounds per game (397th in college basketball) to lead the Fordham Rams.

Rhode Island averages 97.4 points per 100 possessions (135th in college basketball), while giving up 92.9 points per 100 possessions (166th in college basketball).

The Fordham Rams average 91.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (292nd in college basketball), and allow 96.6 points per 100 possessions (271st in college basketball).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!