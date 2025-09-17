Rest of Season Fantasy Football Rankings Entering Week 3

Whether you're weighing a waiver claim or a trade offer, rest-of-season rankings can be a nice crutch in fantasy football.

Using projections to make those rankings decreases the bias we'll have with each decision, giving us a subjective look at which players will have the most value the rest of the way.

How should we rank each player the rest of the way entering Week 3?

Below are rest-of-season rankings based on FanDuel Research's fantasy football projections. Obviously, you will need to consider additional factors such as byes, projected time missed, and more, but the projections can act as at least a jumping-off point.

As a note, these projections are as of this article's publication on Wednesday morning. Players with injury concerns may have their projections docked as a result, and additional injuries will pop up later in the week. Please check the fantasy football projections page to see the most recent run of projections.

Rest of Season Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings

NOTE: These projections are as of Wednesday morning. Players with injury concerns may have their projections docked as a result, and additional injuries will pop up later in the week. Please check the fantasy football projections page to see the most recent run of projections.

Rank Quarterback Proj. Fantasy Points 1 Josh Allen 357.56 2 Lamar Jackson 347.15 3 Jalen Hurts 299.79 4 Patrick Mahomes 293.37 5 Jayden Daniels 291.79 6 Justin Herbert 290.59 7 Jordan Love 285.38 View Full Table ChevronDown

Rest of Season Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings

NOTE: These projections are as of Wednesday morning. Players with injury concerns may have their projections docked as a result, and additional injuries will pop up later in the week. Please check the fantasy football projections page to see the most recent run of projections.

Rank Running Back Proj. Fantasy Points 1 Saquon Barkley 256.34 2 Christian McCaffrey 249.26 3 Jahmyr Gibbs 235.91 4 Derrick Henry 229.81 5 De'Von Achane 226.45 6 Jonathan Taylor 217.16 7 James Cook 215.90 View Full Table ChevronDown

Rest of Season Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings

NOTE: These projections are as of Wednesday morning. Players with injury concerns may have their projections docked as a result, and additional injuries will pop up later in the week. Please check the fantasy football projections page to see the most recent run of projections.

Rank Wide Receiver Proj. Fantasy Points 1 Ja'Marr Chase 207.31 2 Amon-Ra St. Brown 179.93 3 Zay Flowers 178.15 4 Ladd McConkey 172.77 5 Justin Jefferson 172.34 6 Mike Evans 165.61 7 Puka Nacua 160.71 View Full Table ChevronDown

Rest of Season Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings

NOTE: These projections are as of Wednesday morning. Players with injury concerns may have their projections docked as a result, and additional injuries will pop up later in the week. Please check the fantasy football projections page to see the most recent run of projections.

Rank Tight End Proj. Fantasy Points 1 Brock Bowers 142.77 2 Sam LaPorta 126.65 3 Trey McBride 124.79 4 Tucker Kraft 118.75 5 Mark Andrews 96.30 6 Travis Kelce 95.28 7 T.J. Hockenson 89.63 View Full Table ChevronDown

Rest of Season Fantasy Football Defense and Special Teams Rankings

NOTE: These projections are as of Wednesday morning. Players with injury concerns may have their projections docked as a result, and additional injuries will pop up later in the week. Please check the fantasy football projections page to see the most recent run of projections.

Rank DST Proj. Fantasy Points 1 Buffalo D/ST 119.15 2 Green Bay D/ST 117.10 3 Baltimore D/ST 114.29 4 Denver D/ST 112.77 5 San Francisco D/ST 111.56 6 Philadelphia D/ST 109.48 7 Atlanta D/ST 107.53 View Full Table ChevronDown

Rest of Season Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings

NOTE: These projections are as of Wednesday morning. Players with injury concerns may have their projections docked as a result, and additional injuries will pop up later in the week. Please check the fantasy football projections page to see the most recent run of projections.

Rank Kicker Proj. Fantasy Points 1 Tyler Loop 136.57 2 Eddy Pineiro 133.35 3 John Parker Romo 132.47 4 Matt Prater 132.35 5 Cameron Dicker 131.62 6 Spencer Shrader 131.28 7 Brandon McManus 129.21 View Full Table ChevronDown

YourWay puts the power of the sportsbook in your hands. Now you can adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when you create bets you can't find anywhere else! Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you this week? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!