Rest of Season Fantasy Football Rankings Entering Week 3
Whether you're weighing a waiver claim or a trade offer, rest-of-season rankings can be a nice crutch in fantasy football.
Using projections to make those rankings decreases the bias we'll have with each decision, giving us a subjective look at which players will have the most value the rest of the way.
How should we rank each player the rest of the way entering Week 3?
Below are rest-of-season rankings based on FanDuel Research's fantasy football projections. Obviously, you will need to consider additional factors such as byes, projected time missed, and more, but the projections can act as at least a jumping-off point.
As a note, these projections are as of this article's publication on Wednesday morning. Players with injury concerns may have their projections docked as a result, and additional injuries will pop up later in the week. Please check the fantasy football projections page to see the most recent run of projections.
Rest of Season Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings
NOTE: These projections are as of Wednesday morning. Players with injury concerns may have their projections docked as a result, and additional injuries will pop up later in the week. Please check the fantasy football projections page to see the most recent run of projections.
Rank
Quarterback
Proj. Fantasy Points
|1
|Josh Allen
|357.56
|2
|Lamar Jackson
|347.15
|3
|Jalen Hurts
|299.79
|4
|Patrick Mahomes
|293.37
|5
|Jayden Daniels
|291.79
|6
|Justin Herbert
|290.59
|7
|Jordan Love
|285.38
Rest of Season Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings
NOTE: These projections are as of Wednesday morning. Players with injury concerns may have their projections docked as a result, and additional injuries will pop up later in the week. Please check the fantasy football projections page to see the most recent run of projections.
Rank
Running Back
Proj. Fantasy Points
|1
|Saquon Barkley
|256.34
|2
|Christian McCaffrey
|249.26
|3
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|235.91
|4
|Derrick Henry
|229.81
|5
|De'Von Achane
|226.45
|6
|Jonathan Taylor
|217.16
|7
|James Cook
|215.90
Rest of Season Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings
NOTE: These projections are as of Wednesday morning. Players with injury concerns may have their projections docked as a result, and additional injuries will pop up later in the week. Please check the fantasy football projections page to see the most recent run of projections.
Rank
Wide Receiver
Proj. Fantasy Points
|1
|Ja'Marr Chase
|207.31
|2
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|179.93
|3
|Zay Flowers
|178.15
|4
|Ladd McConkey
|172.77
|5
|Justin Jefferson
|172.34
|6
|Mike Evans
|165.61
|7
|Puka Nacua
|160.71
Rest of Season Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings
NOTE: These projections are as of Wednesday morning. Players with injury concerns may have their projections docked as a result, and additional injuries will pop up later in the week. Please check the fantasy football projections page to see the most recent run of projections.
Rank
Tight End
Proj. Fantasy Points
|1
|Brock Bowers
|142.77
|2
|Sam LaPorta
|126.65
|3
|Trey McBride
|124.79
|4
|Tucker Kraft
|118.75
|5
|Mark Andrews
|96.30
|6
|Travis Kelce
|95.28
|7
|T.J. Hockenson
|89.63
Rest of Season Fantasy Football Defense and Special Teams Rankings
NOTE: These projections are as of Wednesday morning. Players with injury concerns may have their projections docked as a result, and additional injuries will pop up later in the week. Please check the fantasy football projections page to see the most recent run of projections.
Rank
DST
Proj. Fantasy Points
|1
|Buffalo D/ST
|119.15
|2
|Green Bay D/ST
|117.10
|3
|Baltimore D/ST
|114.29
|4
|Denver D/ST
|112.77
|5
|San Francisco D/ST
|111.56
|6
|Philadelphia D/ST
|109.48
|7
|Atlanta D/ST
|107.53
Rest of Season Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings
NOTE: These projections are as of Wednesday morning. Players with injury concerns may have their projections docked as a result, and additional injuries will pop up later in the week. Please check the fantasy football projections page to see the most recent run of projections.
Rank
Kicker
Proj. Fantasy Points
|1
|Tyler Loop
|136.57
|2
|Eddy Pineiro
|133.35
|3
|John Parker Romo
|132.47
|4
|Matt Prater
|132.35
|5
|Cameron Dicker
|131.62
|6
|Spencer Shrader
|131.28
|7
|Brandon McManus
|129.21
YourWay puts the power of the sportsbook in your hands. Now you can adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when you create bets you can't find anywhere else! Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
Which bets stand out to you this week? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!