NFL

Rest of Season Fantasy Football Rankings Entering Week 3

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

Whether you're weighing a waiver claim or a trade offer, rest-of-season rankings can be a nice crutch in fantasy football.

Using projections to make those rankings decreases the bias we'll have with each decision, giving us a subjective look at which players will have the most value the rest of the way.

How should we rank each player the rest of the way entering Week 3?

Below are rest-of-season rankings based on FanDuel Research's fantasy football projections. Obviously, you will need to consider additional factors such as byes, projected time missed, and more, but the projections can act as at least a jumping-off point.

As a note, these projections are as of this article's publication on Wednesday morning. Players with injury concerns may have their projections docked as a result, and additional injuries will pop up later in the week. Please check the fantasy football projections page to see the most recent run of projections.

Rest of Season Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings

NOTE: These projections are as of Wednesday morning. Players with injury concerns may have their projections docked as a result, and additional injuries will pop up later in the week. Please check the fantasy football projections page to see the most recent run of projections.

Rank
Quarterback
Proj. Fantasy Points
1Josh Allen357.56
2Lamar Jackson347.15
3Jalen Hurts299.79
4Patrick Mahomes293.37
5Jayden Daniels291.79
6Justin Herbert290.59
7Jordan Love285.38

Rest of Season Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings

NOTE: These projections are as of Wednesday morning. Players with injury concerns may have their projections docked as a result, and additional injuries will pop up later in the week. Please check the fantasy football projections page to see the most recent run of projections.

Rank
Running Back
Proj. Fantasy Points
1Saquon Barkley256.34
2Christian McCaffrey249.26
3Jahmyr Gibbs235.91
4Derrick Henry229.81
5De'Von Achane226.45
6Jonathan Taylor217.16
7James Cook215.90

Rest of Season Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings

NOTE: These projections are as of Wednesday morning. Players with injury concerns may have their projections docked as a result, and additional injuries will pop up later in the week. Please check the fantasy football projections page to see the most recent run of projections.

Rank
Wide Receiver
Proj. Fantasy Points
1Ja'Marr Chase207.31
2Amon-Ra St. Brown179.93
3Zay Flowers178.15
4Ladd McConkey172.77
5Justin Jefferson172.34
6Mike Evans165.61
7Puka Nacua160.71

Rest of Season Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings

NOTE: These projections are as of Wednesday morning. Players with injury concerns may have their projections docked as a result, and additional injuries will pop up later in the week. Please check the fantasy football projections page to see the most recent run of projections.

Rank
Tight End
Proj. Fantasy Points
1Brock Bowers142.77
2Sam LaPorta126.65
3Trey McBride124.79
4Tucker Kraft118.75
5Mark Andrews96.30
6Travis Kelce95.28
7T.J. Hockenson89.63

Rest of Season Fantasy Football Defense and Special Teams Rankings

NOTE: These projections are as of Wednesday morning. Players with injury concerns may have their projections docked as a result, and additional injuries will pop up later in the week. Please check the fantasy football projections page to see the most recent run of projections.

Rank
DST
Proj. Fantasy Points
1Buffalo D/ST119.15
2Green Bay D/ST117.10
3Baltimore D/ST114.29
4Denver D/ST112.77
5San Francisco D/ST111.56
6Philadelphia D/ST109.48
7Atlanta D/ST107.53

Rest of Season Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings

NOTE: These projections are as of Wednesday morning. Players with injury concerns may have their projections docked as a result, and additional injuries will pop up later in the week. Please check the fantasy football projections page to see the most recent run of projections.

Rank
Kicker
Proj. Fantasy Points
1Tyler Loop136.57
2Eddy Pineiro133.35
3John Parker Romo132.47
4Matt Prater132.35
5Cameron Dicker131.62
6Spencer Shrader131.28
7Brandon McManus129.21

