3 Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets for Wednesday 9/17/25

Across all of sports, few things are more exciting than the long ball.

That translates to the prop market, too, where each crack of the bat can get our heart pumping.

Which home run props stand out for today's MLB action?

Utilizing our MLB home run projections as a guiding light, here are some MLB home run props bets that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and our MLB projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Today's Best Home Run Props

There aren't too many home-run prone hurlers tossing on today's slate, though Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals could have their way against Bryce Miller.

Millers enters the night with a 5.59 ERA, 5.38 xERA, 4.64 xFIP, 19.6% strikeout rate, and allows 1.67 home runs per nine innings. The northpaw lets up a .254 ISO, .492 SLG, 44.0% fly-ball rate, and a whopping 2.14 home runs per nine innings to left-handed hitters.

Pasquantino is up to 30 home runs (16th-most in MLB) on the season and sports a 16.7% barrel rate, .298 ISO, and .587 SLG across the past month. Since the All-Star break, he touts a .333 ISO on only a 13.6% strikeout rate versus righties.

Our MLB projections forecast 0.28 home runs for Pasquantino in this matchup, suggesting value at these +470 odds.

The Cleveland Guardians have hit the 10th-fewest home runs (155) in MLB, but Kyle Manzardo is pulling his weight with 26 big flies.

I like him to go long in tonight's matchup against Jack Flaherty.

The right-handed Flaherty enjoys a 3.65 SIERA and lethal 27.8% strikeout rate, but he permits 1.45 jacks per nine innings on a 40.6% fly-ball rate to left-handed hitters.

Manzardo shows a .225 ISO and 49.6% fly-ball rate when given the platoon advantage. Since the All-Star break, he's up to a .308 BA, .577 SLG, and 87.2% medium-to-hard hit rate in the split. He's gone deep five times in the past two-and-a-half weeks but hasn't hit a jack since last Wednesday. I think he's due tonight.

The Miami Marlins are at homer-happy Coors Field and facing a rookie pitcher tonight. Despite that, all of Miami's players show +420 home run odds or longer. I think we can find value in backing a Marlins power bat tonight, and I have my eyes on Jakob Marsee at +600.

Marsee came through with a two-run RBI double in last night's affair, continuing what has been a solid debut for the rookie. The lefty sports a .311 BA, .509 SLG, and just a 20.2% strikeout rate through 106 at-bats versus righties.

He'll take on McCade Brown, who is set to make his fifth career start. Brown has surrendered 15 earned runs and three home runs through 13 2/3 innings pitched. The sample couldn't be much shorter, but he does have a 6.79 xFIP, 7.07 xERA, 13.7% strikeout rate, and permits a 40.0% fly-ball rate and 90.0% medium-to-hard hit rate.

Marsee has logged 29 RBIs through 44 games and hits from the third spot, so his +130 RBI odds are a decent pivot if you don't want in on his long homer odds.

