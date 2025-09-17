FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Wednesday 9/17/25

Our daily fantasy helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and give you a starting point when you're building lineups.

Top MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Jack Flaherty, Tigers ($8,200)

Jack Flaherty is our model's SP1 as we project him to score 37.0 FanDuel points against the Cleveland Guardians. Flaherty hasn't matched his stellar 2024 output, but he's still been very good, pitching to a 3.65 SIERA and 27.8% strikeout rate. Today, he's taking on a Cleveland offense that is showing a lowly 3.7-run implied total and is dead last in wOBA over the last 30 days (.276).

Brandon Woodruff, Brewers ($10,800)

Brandon Woodruff is in an excellent spot at home against the Los Angeles Angels, who have a slate-low 3.2 implied total. Through 59.2 MLB innings this year, Woodruff has been superb, posting a 3.07 SIERA and 31.0% K rate despite not pitching at all in 2024 and throwing only 67 frames in 2023. He's showing some cracks in the armor of late, permitting five earned runs in two of his last three starts, but we project him for 34.5 FanDuel points on Wednesday.

Jesus Luzardo, Phillies ($9,900)

Jesus Luzardo is a fun GPP play who will likely go overlooked thanks to a matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Obviously, the Dodgers can go off against anyone, but their implied total of 4.2 isn't a number we need to be terrified of. Luzardo has shown he can miss bats, sporting a 13.3% swinging-strike rate this year, and he possesses elite single-game upside as he has six outings of double-digit Ks. Back on April 4th, he went seven scoreless with eight punchouts against the Dodgers.

Stacks to Target

Miami Marlins

Players to Target: Jakob Marsee ($3,700), Liam Hicks ($2,900), Connor Norby ($2,900) and Otto Lopez ($3,300)

The Miami Marlins have the night's top implied total (6.0) for a Coors date with McCade Brown. The Colorado Rockies' right-hander was excellent in the minors this year but is attempting to make the jump from Double-A to The Show. It hasn't gone well so far as he owns a 5.84 SIERA through his first 13.2 MLB innings. Jakob Marsee has been a revelation for the Marlins, and he's hammered righties to the tune of a .386 wOBA. Liam Hicks is projected to hit third and has slugged all five of his homers against RHPs.

Boston Red Sox

Players to Target: Jarren Duran ($3,500), Nathaniel Lowe ($2,800), Masataka Yoshida ($2,700) and Alex Bregman ($3,400)

Mason Barnett is slated to be on the bump for the A's, and as a result, Boston boasts a 5.2 implied total. Barnett has made three MLB starts (12.2 IP) and has been tagged for 12 earned runs. He put up a 5.36 xFIP at Triple-A before getting the call. Jarren Duran is one of my favorite plays on the slate, and Nathaniel Lowe is a low-salary bat who is projected to hit fourth.

Colorado Rockies

Players to Target: Hunter Goodman ($3,700), Jordan Beck ($3,400), Brenton Doyle ($3,300) and Kyle Farmer ($2,600)

The Rockies can be dangerous against lefties, especially at Coors, and that's the situation they'll be in today as they take on Ryan Weathers. In his first start off the IL last week, Weathers was capped at 68 pitches, so there's a good chance we'll also see plenty of a Miami bullpen that has generated the sixth-worst xFIP (4.57) over the last 30 days. Hunter Goodman has a juicy batted-ball profile against LHPs, including a 43.3% hard-hit rate and 50.0% fly-ball rate. Kyle Farmer is a salary-saving option who can de deployed at 1B, 2B, 3B and SS.

