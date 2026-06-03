Renegade at the Belmont Stakes: Odds, History, and Predictions

The 158th edition of the Belmont Stakes happens at Saratoga Race Course on Saturday, June 6. The morning-line favorite is Renegade, the Kentucky Derby runner-up for trainer Todd Pletcher. Renegade comes off a dazzling runner-up finish in the Run for the Roses, where he overcame a rough trip from the rail post and finished just a neck behind Golden Tempo. He drew a better post this time, and seeks to bring Pletcher his fifth factory in the final jewel of the Triple Crown.

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Renegade Belmont Stakes Odds and Post Positions

The field for the Belmont Stakes was drawn on Monday, June 1. Renegade fared much better this time than he did five weeks before at Churchill Downs. Instead of drawing the rail as he did in the huge Kentucky Derby field, he got a nice middle gate for the Belmont Stakes: post 4 of 9. He was named the 2-1 morning-line favorite in the field of nine, fitting given his impressive efforts in both the Kentucky Derby and the Arkansas Derby, and given that his trainer, Todd Pletcher, has won the Belmont four times already.

This is the field for the 2026 Belmont Stakes including post positions, trainers, jockeys, and morning-line odds.

Post Horse Trainer Jockey ML 1 Vitruvian Man Doug O’Neill Antonio Fresu 30-1 2 Powershift Todd Pletcher Luis Saez 12-1 3 Chief Wallabee Bill Mott Junior Alvarado 3-1 4 Renegade Todd Pletcher Irad Ortiz, Jr. 2-1 5 Ottinho Chad Brown Dylan Davis 20-1 6 Growth Equity Chad Brown Manny Franco 12-1 7 Commandment Brad Cox John Velazquez 6-1 View Full Table ChevronDown

Renegade Horse Trainer and Jockey

Renegade is conditioned by Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher for owners Robert and Lawana Low and Repole Stable. Pletcher has started 42 horses in the Belmont Stakes. He has won the race four times: with Rags to Riches in 2007, Palace Malice in 2013, Tapwrit in 2017, and Mo Donegal in 2022. He has hit the board in the Belmont Stakes another 13 times, most recently when Mindframe was the 2024 runner-up.

Irad Ortiz, Jr. has ridden Renegade in five of his six career starts, including both the Arkansas Derby (G1) and the Kentucky Derby. He returns to the irons for the Belmont Stakes, a Triple Crown race he has already won twice, with Creator in 2016 and Mo Donegal in 2022. He has also hit the board in the final jewel of the Triple Crown five other times, most recently when riding Mindframe to a runner-up finish for Todd Pletcher in 2024.

Renegade Race History

Though Renegade was beaten 18 lengths in his sprint debut at Saratoga, more distance brought him along. He crossed the wire first in his second start, which came in an October maiden race at Aqueduct, though was disqualified to second behind Paladin after some late bumping. Paladin beat him on the square next out in the Remsen (G2).

Renegade earned open-length victories in his first two starts as a three-year-old. He earned his maiden-breaker in the Sam F. Davis at Tampa Bay Downs by 3 ¾ lengths over a field including The Puma, and then won the Arkansas Derby at Oaklawn Park by four lengths over the consistent Silent Tactic.

Renegade returned in the Kentucky Derby, where he had to overcome a challenging rail draw. Despite a rough start and some traffic in the lane as well, he finished strongly, just narrowly being caught late and having to settle for second, a neck behind Golden Tempo, who he will face again in the Belmont Stakes. It was an excellent effort given the trip, and proved he could handle top horses, a big field, and the Classic distance.

Speed ratings are courtesy of Equibase.

Date Track Race Finish Equibase Speed Figure 5/2/2026 Churchill Downs Kentucky Derby (G1) 2 100 3/28/2026 Oaklawn Arkansas Derby (G1) 1 107 2/7/2026 Tampa Bay Downs Sam F. Davis Stakes 1 100 12/6/2025 Aqueduct Remsen Stakes (G2) 2 93 10/17/2025 Aqueduct Maiden special weight 2 83 8/16/2025 Saratoga Maiden special weight 3 66

Renegade Belmont Stakes Prediction and Pick

Renegade was named the morning-line favorite for the Belmont Stakes and ought to hold that status through post time. He has run three good efforts as a three-year-old, and from a handicapping and horse quality perspective, his narrow defeat in the Kentucky Derby was the epitome of losing nothing in defeat. His connections, trainer Todd Pletcher and jockey Irad Ortiz, Jr., are not only reliable big-race connections but also New York regulars who both come alive in the Belmont.

Pace is the closest thing to a question that Renegade has to answer in the Belmont Stakes. He has a great closing kick, but he won’t get the same kind of hot pace that he got in front of him in the Kentucky Derby. However, a better start from a nice middle post draw could have him a bit closer in the early stages, and he was able to rally into a pedestrian pace and score by open lengths in both the Sam F. Davis and the Arkansas Derby earlier this year.

Frequently Asked Questions: 2026 Belmont Stakes

Who is the morning line favorite for the 2026 Belmont Stakes?

Renegade, trained by Todd Pletcher and ridden by Irad Ortiz Jr., is the 2-1 morning line favorite for the 2026 Belmont Stakes. Renegade draws from post position 4 in the 9-horse field. Chief Wallabee, also trained by a top conditioner and ridden by Junior Alvarado out of post 3, is the second choice at 3-1, followed by Golden Tempo at 9-2. You can bet on the Belmont Stakes morning line favorite and the full field at FanDuel Racing.

When and where is the 2026 Belmont Stakes and what time is post time?

The 158th running of the Belmont Stakes takes place on Saturday, June 6, 2026, at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, New York. Post time for The Test of the Champion is 7:04 p.m. ET. This is the third and final year the race will be held at Saratoga while Belmont Park undergoes a full reconstruction project. The race is contested at 1¼ miles due to the configuration of Saratoga's main track, shorter than the traditional 1½-mile distance at Belmont Park. The Belmont Stakes will return to a newly reimagined Belmont Park beginning in 2027. New FanDuel Racing users can place their first bet of $10 and get $50 back in Racing Bonus ahead of race day.

How can I bet on the 2026 Belmont Stakes and are there any promotions available?

You can bet on the 2026 Belmont Stakes winner and all associated wagering markets at FanDuel Racing. Belmont Stakes odds are available across win, place, show, exacta, trifecta, and superfecta markets. New FanDuel Racing users can take advantage of a promotional offer where you place your first bet of $10 on any race at any track and receive $50 back in Racing Bonus. Additional 2026 Belmont Stakes promos are available on FanDuel Racing. The full morning line odds for all 9 horses, including the 2-1 favorite Renegade and longshots Vitruvian Man at 30-1 and Ottinho at 20-1 — are listed above. Stay updated on live Belmont Stakes odds (fanduel.com/belmont-stakes-odds) as they shift ahead of the Saturday, June 6 post time.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.