Reds vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 14

Odds updated as of 7:11 p.m.

MLB action on Wednesday includes the Cincinnati Reds facing the Chicago White Sox.

Reds vs White Sox Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (20-23) vs. Chicago White Sox (13-29)

Date: Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Wednesday, May 14, 2025 Time: 7:14 p.m. ET

7:14 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: FDSOH and CHSN

Reds vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CIN: (-196) | CHW: (+164)

CIN: (-196) | CHW: (+164) Spread: CIN: -1.5 (+105) | CHW: +1.5 (-126)

CIN: -1.5 (+105) | CHW: +1.5 (-126) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Reds vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nick Lodolo (Reds) - 3-3, 3.23 ERA vs Davis Martin (White Sox) - 1-4, 4.01 ERA

The Reds will give the nod to Nick Lodolo (3-3) against the White Sox and Davis Martin (1-4). Lodolo and his team are 5-3-0 ATS this season when he starts. Lodolo's team has won 50% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (2-2). The White Sox have a 2-5-0 record against the spread in Martin's starts. The White Sox are 1-6 in Martin's seven starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Reds vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Reds win (68.1%)

Reds vs White Sox Moneyline

The Reds vs White Sox moneyline has Cincinnati as a -196 favorite, while Chicago is a +164 underdog on the road.

Reds vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are +1.5 on the run line against the Reds. The White Sox are -126 to cover, and the Reds are +105.

The over/under for the Reds versus White Sox contest on May 14 has been set at 8.5, with -120 odds on the over and -102 odds on the under.

Reds vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Reds have come away with nine wins in the 16 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Cincinnati has been listed as a favorite of -196 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The Reds and their opponents have hit the over in 18 of their 41 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Reds have an against the spread mark of 21-20-0 in 41 games with a line this season.

The White Sox are 12-28 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 30% of those games).

Chicago has gone 4-16 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +164 or longer (20%).

In the 41 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the White Sox, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 19 times (19-20-2).

The White Sox have covered 53.7% of their games this season, going 22-19-0 against the spread.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz leads Cincinnati in total hits (42) this season while batting .250 with 12 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .324 and a slugging percentage of .405.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 91st, his on-base percentage ranks 89th, and he is 86th in slugging.

TJ Friedl has an OPS of .741, fueled by an OBP of .359 and a team-best slugging percentage of .382 this season. He's batting .274.

His batting average is 49th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 46th, and his slugging percentage 105th.

Gavin Lux has 37 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .370.

Jose Trevino is batting .307 with a .340 OBP and 10 RBI for Cincinnati this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas has accumulated 31 hits with a .314 on-base percentage, leading the White Sox in both statistics. He's batting .221 and slugging .350.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, he is 128th in batting average, 100th in on-base percentage and 128th in slugging percentage.

Luis Robert is hitting .179 with three doubles, five home runs and 20 walks. He's slugging .313 with an on-base percentage of .284.

Including all qualified players, he is 156th in batting average, 130th in on-base percentage and 147th in slugging percentage.

Andrew Vaughn has seven doubles, five home runs and seven walks while batting .192.

Matthew Thaiss has four doubles, a home run and 19 walks while hitting .224.

