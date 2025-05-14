Reds vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 14
Odds updated as of 7:11 p.m.
MLB action on Wednesday includes the Cincinnati Reds facing the Chicago White Sox.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Reds vs White Sox Game Info
- Cincinnati Reds (20-23) vs. Chicago White Sox (13-29)
- Date: Wednesday, May 14, 2025
- Time: 7:14 p.m. ET
- Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio
- Coverage: FDSOH and CHSN
Reds vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: CIN: (-196) | CHW: (+164)
- Spread: CIN: -1.5 (+105) | CHW: +1.5 (-126)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)
Reds vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Nick Lodolo (Reds) - 3-3, 3.23 ERA vs Davis Martin (White Sox) - 1-4, 4.01 ERA
The Reds will give the nod to Nick Lodolo (3-3) against the White Sox and Davis Martin (1-4). Lodolo and his team are 5-3-0 ATS this season when he starts. Lodolo's team has won 50% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (2-2). The White Sox have a 2-5-0 record against the spread in Martin's starts. The White Sox are 1-6 in Martin's seven starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.
Reds vs White Sox Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Reds win (68.1%)
Reds vs White Sox Moneyline
- The Reds vs White Sox moneyline has Cincinnati as a -196 favorite, while Chicago is a +164 underdog on the road.
Reds vs White Sox Spread
- The White Sox are +1.5 on the run line against the Reds. The White Sox are -126 to cover, and the Reds are +105.
Reds vs White Sox Over/Under
- The over/under for the Reds versus White Sox contest on May 14 has been set at 8.5, with -120 odds on the over and -102 odds on the under.
Reds vs White Sox Betting Trends
- The Reds have come away with nine wins in the 16 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- Cincinnati has been listed as a favorite of -196 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.
- The Reds and their opponents have hit the over in 18 of their 41 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.
- The Reds have an against the spread mark of 21-20-0 in 41 games with a line this season.
- The White Sox are 12-28 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 30% of those games).
- Chicago has gone 4-16 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +164 or longer (20%).
- In the 41 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the White Sox, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 19 times (19-20-2).
- The White Sox have covered 53.7% of their games this season, going 22-19-0 against the spread.
Reds Player Leaders
- Elly De La Cruz leads Cincinnati in total hits (42) this season while batting .250 with 12 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .324 and a slugging percentage of .405.
- Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 91st, his on-base percentage ranks 89th, and he is 86th in slugging.
- TJ Friedl has an OPS of .741, fueled by an OBP of .359 and a team-best slugging percentage of .382 this season. He's batting .274.
- His batting average is 49th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 46th, and his slugging percentage 105th.
- Gavin Lux has 37 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .370.
- Jose Trevino is batting .307 with a .340 OBP and 10 RBI for Cincinnati this season.
White Sox Player Leaders
- Miguel Vargas has accumulated 31 hits with a .314 on-base percentage, leading the White Sox in both statistics. He's batting .221 and slugging .350.
- Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, he is 128th in batting average, 100th in on-base percentage and 128th in slugging percentage.
- Luis Robert is hitting .179 with three doubles, five home runs and 20 walks. He's slugging .313 with an on-base percentage of .284.
- Including all qualified players, he is 156th in batting average, 130th in on-base percentage and 147th in slugging percentage.
- Andrew Vaughn has seven doubles, five home runs and seven walks while batting .192.
- Matthew Thaiss has four doubles, a home run and 19 walks while hitting .224.
