Reds vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 27

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

In MLB action on Tuesday, the Cincinnati Reds play the Kansas City Royals.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Reds vs Royals Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (27-28) vs. Kansas City Royals (29-26)

Date: Tuesday, May 27, 2025

Tuesday, May 27, 2025 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: FDSKC and FDSOH

Reds vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CIN: (-112) | KC: (-104)

CIN: (-112) | KC: (-104) Spread: CIN: -1.5 (+142) | KC: +1.5 (-172)

CIN: -1.5 (+142) | KC: +1.5 (-172) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Reds vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brady Singer (Reds) - 5-3, 4.88 ERA vs Daniel Lynch (Royals) - 3-1, 1.57 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Reds will send Brady Singer (5-3) to the mound, while Daniel Lynch (3-1) will take the ball for the Royals. Singer and his team have a record of 6-4-0 against the spread when he starts. When Singer starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 2-3. Lynch has started just one game with a set spread, which the Royals covered. The Royals were named the moneyline underdog for one Lynch start this season -- they won.

Reds vs Royals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Reds win (56.9%)

Reds vs Royals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Royals-Reds, Kansas City is the underdog at -104, and Cincinnati is -112 playing on the road.

Reds vs Royals Spread

The Royals are at +1.5 on the runline against the Reds. The Royals are -172 to cover the spread, and the Reds are +142.

Reds vs Royals Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Reds-Royals contest on May 27, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on Cincinnati Reds vs. Kansas City Royals on FanDuel today!

Reds vs Royals Betting Trends

The Reds have been chosen as favorites in 22 games this year and have walked away with the win 12 times (54.5%) in those games.

This season Cincinnati has been victorious 11 times in 21 chances when named as a favorite of at least -112 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Reds have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 22 of 53 chances this season.

The Reds are 28-25-0 against the spread in their 53 games that had a posted line this season.

The Royals have gone 16-17 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 48.5% of those games).

Kansas City is 13-16 (winning 44.8% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -104 or longer.

The Royals have had an over/under set by bookmakers 55 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 19 of those games (19-35-1).

The Royals have put together a 30-25-0 record ATS this season (covering 54.5% of the time).

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has 54 hits, which leads Cincinnati hitters this season, while batting .251 with 17 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .325 and a slugging percentage of .414.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, he is 90th in batting average, 86th in on-base percentage, and 81st in slugging.

De La Cruz hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with a home run, three walks and five RBIs.

TJ Friedl has an OPS of .778, fueled by an OBP of .372 and a team-best slugging percentage of .406 this season. He's batting .289.

He ranks 25th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage and 93rd in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Friedl enters this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .364 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI.

Austin Hays has collected 36 base hits, an OBP of .361 and a slugging percentage of .589 this season.

Hays has recorded a hit in five straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with three triples and six RBIs.

Gavin Lux has 47 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .384.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has totaled 63 hits with a .484 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Royals. He's batting .293 and with an on-base percentage of .353.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him 21st, his on-base percentage ranks 48th, and he is 38th in slugging.

Maikel Garcia has a .373 on-base percentage to lead his team. He has a batting average of .309 while slugging .469.

He is 12th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage and 44th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Vinnie Pasquantino has six doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 12 walks while batting .258.

Jonathan India has 10 doubles, a home run and 24 walks while hitting .227.

Reds vs Royals Head to Head

5/26/2025: 7-4 CIN (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-4 CIN (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/18/2024: 8-1 KC (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

8-1 KC (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/17/2024: 13-1 KC (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

13-1 KC (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/16/2024: 7-1 KC (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

7-1 KC (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/14/2023: 7-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

7-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/13/2023: 5-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/12/2023: 5-4 CIN (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!