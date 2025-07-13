Reds vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 13

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

The MLB schedule on Sunday includes the Cincinnati Reds facing the Colorado Rockies.

Reds vs Rockies Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (49-47) vs. Colorado Rockies (22-73)

Date: Sunday, July 13, 2025

Sunday, July 13, 2025 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: FDSOH and COLR

Reds vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CIN: (-225) | COL: (+188)

CIN: (-225) | COL: (+188) Spread: CIN: -1.5 (-110) | COL: +1.5 (-110)

CIN: -1.5 (-110) | COL: +1.5 (-110) Total: 10 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Reds vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nick Martínez (Reds) - 6-9, 4.85 ERA vs Austin Gomber (Rockies) - 0-2, 5.92 ERA

The Reds will call on Nick Martinez (6-9) against the Rockies and Austin Gomber (0-2). Martinez and his team have a record of 7-11-0 against the spread when he starts. Martinez's team is 2-4 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Rockies are 1-4-0 ATS in Gomber's five starts that had a set spread. The Rockies have been the underdog on the moneyline in five of Gomber's starts this season, and they went 1-4 in those games.

Reds vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Reds win (69.8%)

Reds vs Rockies Moneyline

Colorado is a +188 underdog on the moneyline, while Cincinnati is a -225 favorite at home.

Reds vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are at +1.5 on the runline against the Reds. The Rockies are -110 to cover the spread, and the Reds are -110.

Reds vs Rockies Over/Under

Reds versus Rockies on July 13 has an over/under of 10 runs, with the odds on the over -100 and the under set at -122.

Reds vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Reds have been victorious in 20, or 52.6%, of the 38 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Cincinnati has a record of 2-1 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -225 or more on the moneyline.

The Reds and their opponents have hit the over in 40 of their 90 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 90 games with a line this season, the Reds have a mark of 46-44-0 against the spread.

The Rockies have put together a 20-69 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 22.5% of those games).

Colorado is 8-42 (winning only 16% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +188 or longer.

The Rockies have combined with opponents to go over the total 38 times this season for a 38-52-3 record against the over/under.

The Rockies have a 37-56-0 record against the spread this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has 104 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .495, both of which lead Cincinnati hitters this season. He has a .284 batting average and an on-base percentage of .360.

He ranks 31st in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage, and 25th in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.

De La Cruz will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .467 with two doubles, a triple, five walks and three RBIs.

TJ Friedl has 95 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .362. He's batting .272 and slugging .395.

He ranks 53rd in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage and 108th in slugging in MLB.

Spencer Steer has collected 80 base hits, an OBP of .308 and a slugging percentage of .408 this season.

Gavin Lux has four home runs, 37 RBI and a batting average of .261 this season.

Lux enters this game on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .222 with a double and a walk.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has accumulated an on-base percentage of .326, a slugging percentage of .519, and has 89 hits, all club-bests for the Rockies (while batting .278).

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him 43rd, his on-base percentage is 84th, and he is 14th in slugging.

Jordan Beck has 18 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 22 walks while hitting .264. He's slugging .444 with an on-base percentage of .318.

His batting average is 67th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 97th, and he is 67th in slugging.

Mickey Moniak is hitting .256 with nine doubles, six triples, 13 home runs and 14 walks.

Tyler Freeman is hitting .333 with 11 doubles, a triple, a home run and 18 walks.

Reds vs Rockies Head to Head

7/12/2025: 4-3 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

4-3 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 7/11/2025: 3-2 COL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

3-2 COL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 4/27/2025: 8-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

8-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 4/26/2025: 6-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

6-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 4/25/2025: 8-7 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

8-7 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/11/2024: 8-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

8-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 7/10/2024: 6-5 COL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

6-5 COL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 7/9/2024: 12-6 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

12-6 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 7/8/2024: 6-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

6-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/5/2024: 12-7 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

